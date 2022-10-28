Analyst Urges Chiefs to Acquire 62-Sack EDGE in Proposed Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs just traded for former New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney, sending a message to the rest of the NFL that they are buyers at the trade deadline.

The best part? Toney was relatively inexpensive, allowing the Chiefs to make another move or two before November 1.

Having said that, there is another area of need that many fans and analysts believe could use a boost, edge rusher. The Philadelphia Eagles just snatched up one of the top available targets at this position when they traded for Robert Quinn on October 26, so who does that leave for Kansas City?

After the Toney deal, an NFL analyst suggested one veteran defensive end that could still make perfect sense for the Chiefs.

Analyst Urges Chiefs Trade for Texans D-End Jerry Hughes

During an article with Arrowhead Addict of FanSided, contributor Kelly Thompson explained why Houston Texans pass rusher Jerry Hughes could be the right fit in KC.

“The Chiefs are generating a lot of pressure and the sack rate this season is significantly higher than a year ago,” he began. “However, much of that pressure is being manufactured by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s exotic blitz packages and/or defensive tackle Chris Jones. Rookie George Karlaftis has been quite good, but other than Sunday against San Francisco, Frank Clark has been a ghost. Carlos Dunlap has been okay but has lost a step from last year it seems. Mike Danna and Malik Herring have been fine for lower-end rotational pieces. Overall the pressure from the edge position is still underwhelming.”

Thompson also mentioned that because of Clark’s recent suspension and his unreliable health risks, it would be smart to add another consistent piece that could rotate in on the Chiefs D-line.

“Enter Jerry Hughes,” he reasoned. “The Houston Texans owe the 2010 first-round pick just under $2 million for the rest of 2022 and should also be looking to accumulate as many draft picks as possible as they undergo a complete rebuild of their roster. Kansas City has the resources to both help them build that capital and also to pay the rest of Hughes’ 2022 salary. Hughes has registered four sacks while starting six games for the Texans this season. In Kansas City, he’d be allowed to transition into a situational pass rusher which would likely improve his win rate and also preserve him for the postseason.”

The cherry on top? Hughes spent his last nine seasons in Buffalo and a good chunk of that was under current head coach Sean McDermott, so he might have some intel to share on the AFC rival.

“The Chiefs should take every opportunity to make themselves as competitive as possible for their theoretical future matchup with the Bills, when the Super Bowl is on the line,” Thompson concluded.

Jerry Hughes Comes With Long NFL Track Record

As mentioned, Hughes spent nine years in Buffalo but he also played another three for the Indianapolis Colts after they used a first-round selection on him in 2010. Factor in the six starts in Houston and the grizzled pass rusher is embarking on his 13th season in the NFL.

I know what you’re probably thinking — too old — and you might be right. Hughes is 34 and the Bills replaced him with Von Miller in 2022.

The two aren’t exactly on the same level but don’t sleep on Hughes’ production based on that comparison. His experience has already helped him register four sacks this year, with an interception and a forced fumble on top of that.

Hughes also leads the Texans with 17 quarterback pressures according to Pro Football Focus, which would rank third on the Chiefs behind Jones and Karlaftis despite playing one fewer game than someone like Clark or Dunlap. Have him focus solely on pass-rushing downs like Melvin Ingram did a season ago and the lessened responsibilities could help rewind the clocks for the D-end down the stretch.

Don’t get me wrong, Hughes is not Miller or Brian Burns, but he is an affordable option that probably wouldn’t surrender many future assets. The cap-strapped Chiefs could do a lot worse at the deadline.