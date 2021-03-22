Super Bowl-Starting WR Spurns Chiefs to Sign With AFC Competitor

Outside of some remaining questions along the offensive line, the Kansas City Chiefs offer one of, if not, the most formidable offensive setups across the NFL. That’s why it has been a surprise to many to see the AFC champions spurned by two big-name free agent targets — San Francisco 49ers LT Trent Williams and Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster — in recent days despite very competitive contract offers.

On Monday, another offensive weapon elected to pass up an opportunity to join the Chiefs.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, former Los Angeles Rams receiver Josh Reynolds is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans after Kansas City, among others, made bids to acquire his services.

The Titans adding some weapons. Josh Reynolds will sign with the Tennessee Titans, per source.

The wide receiver had a few great options including the Kansas City Chiefs, but he chose to go play for the Titans. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 22, 2021

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo has also confirmed that the deal is for one year.

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

Reynolds Drafted & Developed by Sean McVay, Started Super Bowl LIII

Reynolds, a 2017 fourth-round pick of the Rams, made notable strides in every season under head coach Sean McVay, peaking with his first full-time opportunity as a starter in 2020. The return was a career-best 52 catches for 618 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games (13 starts). His lanky 6-foot-3, 196-pound frame and ability to work the short-to-intermediate areas of the field are among the reasons he has been linked to the Chiefs in recent weeks.

After just turning 26 years old in February, Reynolds also presumably has a handful of quality seasons left in the tank, if he has even reached his prime yet. With Corey Davis departing to the New York Jets last week, Reynolds now has the chance to be prominently featured in another run-based offense in Tennessee across from Pro Bowler A.J. Brown. That’s not to say that Kansas City’s current weapons aren’t superior, but pecking order may have been a consideration if the money being offered was in the same ballpark.

Josh Reynolds 2020-21 Rams Highlights || HDJosh Reynolds Complete 2020 Highlights Wide Receiver #11 Los Angeles Rams. #NFL #JoshReynolds #Rams 2021-02-17T03:01:35Z

For his career, Reynolds has compiled 113 receptions, 1,450 yards and nine touchdowns in 64 games and 24 starts, as well as a starting nod in Super Bowl LIII in 2018, and has not yet missed a regular season game. The same cannot be said for Sammy Watkins, the Chiefs’ No. 2 receiver of the past three seasons who is back on the free agent market after another injury-plagued campaign last year.

While the Reynolds ship has now sailed, one thing remains clear: Kansas City is indeed searching for an upgrade over Watkins who can take the burden off of Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle as they continue to develop in 2021.

Watkins to Visit AFC Rival on Tuesday

Like many wideouts through the first week of free agency, Watkins’ market has been lackluster. However, the former No. 4 overall pick is finally seeing some movement. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Monday, the Baltimore Ravens will host Watkins for an official visit on Tuesday.

#Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins, one of the top free agent pass-catchers is on his way to Baltimore tonight to visit the #Ravens tomorrow, source said. The #Ravens have been working to add a WR in free agency. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2021

With the Ravens in desperate need of receiving help, the connection makes sense on paper. Not to mention, Watkins will only be 28 years old by the time the regular season kicks off, leaving open the possibility of signing another short-term deal to hit the market once the NFL’s salary cap spikes again in the coming years. As of writing, 21 wideouts have signed new deals this offseason — only seven of them with an average annual value north of $6 million.

When healthy, Watkins is still a serviceable playmaker worthy of a top-three role on offense. He was an integral part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV run in 2019 and has consistently posted between 400-600 yards and a handful of touchdowns in his three seasons in Kansas City. His kryptonite, of course, is his inability to stay on the field, having played 86 of 112 possible regular season games and playing more than 10 games in a season just four times since entering the league in 2014.

READ NEXT:

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook community for the latest out of Chiefs Kingdom!