Chiefs Fans Call for Weak Link 4-Year Veteran to Be Benched

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a clear weak link in their secondary in 2022 and ironically, it’s been one of the only veterans of the unit.

Former sixth-round draft pick Rashad Fenton has been abused in coverage this year and apparently, Chiefs Kingdom is sick of watching the 5-foot-11 cornerback start on the outside. An SB Nation fan poll from Arrowhead Pride determined that “only 12% of Chiefs fans think Rashad Fenton should start when Trent McDuffie returns.”

That means 88% of KC supporters believe that Fenton should be benched. That’s an overwhelming majority in the voting world and it’s hard to argue with this response.

Rashad Fenton Has Been Outplayed by Rookies

We know that L’Jarius Sneed has the nickel-corner job locked up. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo utilizes the playmaker as a blitzer and tackler off the edge, while also relying on him to cover some bigger bodies in the slot.

That leaves the two outside corner roles in a scheme that generally fields five defensive backs and two linebackers on most snaps. McDuffie started opposite Fenton in Week 1 but after his hamstring injury, seventh-round sleeper Jaylen Watson has emerged as a pleasant surprise over the next four games.

That gives this coaching staff a clear decision to make: Stick with the veteran over Watson or roll with the youth? — Because you didn’t trade up for McDuffie in round one to have him ride the pine.

If you go by the numbers, the choice is obvious. Fenton’s pass interference flag against the Las Vegas Raiders was his fourth penalty of the season. He was also burnt badly by Davante Adams on a long touchdown bomb.

This determination wasn’t made based on a single rough night either, it’s been a year-long issue. According to Pro Football Focus, Fenton has allowed a reception rate of 82.6% (19 of 23 targets), which has added up to 260 yards against and 13.7 yards per catch (one touchdown).

Statistically speaking, his performance has consistently been far worse than that of the two rookies. McDuffie only made one start but he was not targeted, which is a great sign for a rookie. Watson has been targeted the most out of all Chiefs CBs but has only allowed a reception rate of 54.5% (18 of 33). That showing has only yielded 168 yards against and two touchdowns.

Factor in the penalties and the fact that Fenton is now dealing with a hamstring injury of his own and there’s no reason the fourth-year contributor should be starting if McDuffie and Watson are both available. KC has dipped its toes in the water when it’s come to trusting the youth movement at various positions but when it comes to the cornerback crew, it’s time to dive straight into the deep end.

Chiefs Fans Believe Bills Result Will Determine No. 1 Seed

During the same poll with SB Nation, Chiefs faithful did back their guys to win — but not convincingly — with 59% taking Kansas City over Buffalo at home in Week 6. That equates to “about three in five Kansas City fans” according to Arrowhead Pride.

They continued: “Roughly two out of three Chiefs fans think the result of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills (-2.5) will ultimately decide which AFC team gets to take a week off before the postseason begins.”

That exact number was 64%, and apparently, fans are pretty convinced that either Kansas City or Buffalo will end up with the No. 1 seed in the AFC in 2022.

Lastly, “86% of NFL fans think the rules protecting the quarterbacks have gone too far” after Chris Jones’ controversial flag on Monday Night Football. Just a few more interesting poll results from SB Nation and Arrowhead Pride.