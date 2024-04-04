Ex-Chiefs Teammate Speaks Up for Rashee Rice After Attorney Update

There was a key update from Rashee Rice’s attorney Royce West on April 4, in which West told reporters that the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was indeed driving the Lamborghini vehicle that was involved in the Dallas car crash that occurred on March 30 — which would mean he also fled the scene of an accident.

We have yet to really see many players comment on this matter publicly since its occurrence, but that changed after West’s press conference. Following the statement, former Chiefs teammate Willie Gay Jr. spoke up for Rice on social media.

“A GREAT person,” ex-KC linebacker voiced on X, regarding Rice. Adding: “[Expletive], we all make mistakes and have to learn from our actions as a part of growing up. We believe in God’s grace forget what a man says.”

A GREAT person; shit, we all make mistakes and have to learn from our actions as a part of growing up. We believe in Gods grace forget what a man says. https://t.co/QhMFl8iLAp — Willie Gay Jr (@WillieGayJr) April 4, 2024

Gay was responding to a post from Fox 4 KC reporter PJ Green, which relayed a quote from West.

“Why don’t you do a story of who [Rice] is, as opposed to what occurred?” The quote read. “Because it seems as though what you’re saying is based on this one incident, you’re going to define him based on this incident, as opposed to his entire body of work.”

Continuing: “I would say each and every one of you, if all of us had to be defined by one incident, that would be ridiculous, as opposed to our entire body. So, I’d ask that you as the media, look at his entire body of work before saying exactly who he is. That will be better.”

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Breaks Silence on Dallas Car Crash

In case you missed it, Rice broke silence on this incident on April 3, releasing a statement on his Instagram story. Before long, Arrowhead Live shared the post via X.

Just posted to his Instagram. Rashee Rice personally makes a statement. pic.twitter.com/chRXwFH9KD — Arrowhead Live (@ArrowheadLive) April 3, 2024

“Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident,” Rice stated. “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

The post was stamped with Rice’s official signature below his words.

Rashee Rice’s Attorney Royce West Says Legal Team Has Not Spoken With Chiefs, Focus Is on Crash Victims

During the media address on April 4, West noted that he has not spoken with the Chiefs organization since the crash.

“My main focus over the last few days has been to, number one, understand as best possible, the facts. And I still don’t have all of the facts,” West replied. “And make certain that the police department understood that Rashee was not running [or] trying to hide from anyone but wanted to cooperate, which we’ve done.”

“We’ve answered the questions that were asked of us,” he added, voicing that Rice and his team have made certain that “we prioritize visiting with the families or representatives of the families that were involved in this accident.”

As for those impacted by the crash, whether that includes property damage or personal injury, West was clear that “Mr. Rice wants to make certain that it’s understood and appreciated that he’s going to do everything in his power to bring their life back to as normal as possible.”

“In terms of injuries, in terms of property damage, he’ll make certain that he is responsible for helping them to get through that particular part of this,” West informed.

The belief, as of April 4, is that there were no serious injuries in the crash. Although two people were taken to the hospital, per the Dallas Morning News.

As for Rice fleeing the scene of the crash, West said this: “The fact is, you got a 23-year-old young man that’s never been in this type of situation before. You will get an opportunity to hear from him, hopefully within the next week.”