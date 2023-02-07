Andy Reid Reveals He Urged Cardinals to Hire Ex-Chiefs Coach as HC

The Arizona Cardinals, who fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury on January 9, have honed in on two finalists for their head coaching vacancy: Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Kafka was the quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs before accepting a role as the OC on Brian Daboll’s staff in New York in 2022. Becoming an NFL head coach after being a quarterbacks coach a year ago would be a spectacular ascent up the coaching ranks.

However, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid revealed he might have helped Kafka by way of a ringing endorsement to Cardinals brass.

Big Red said he pitched Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill on Kafka for their head coaching vacancy, per Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire during opening night of Super Bowl LVII on February 6.

Being endorsed by an all-time great NFL coach will work heavily in Kafka’s favor as he works his way towards a head coaching role in the NFL.

Mahomes Speaks Highly of Kafka

Chiefs quarterback and soon-to-be two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes was also asked about Kafka potentially becoming the head coach in Arizona and was in full support of it.

“Coach Kafka is a special person and a special coach,” Mahomes said on opening night, via Chuck Harris of Cardinals Wire. “When he first got here (to Kansas City) he was quality control — that was my first year as a rookie so I spent a lot of time with Coach Kafka where he was teaching me the playbook and teaching me how to be a quarterback in the NFL.

“That continued for a long time and when he left, I knew he was going to be a head coach soon. I know he’s down (here) in Arizona, so if he gets hired there he’ll get that place turned around. He’s a great coach and a great person as well, so I’m excited for him.”

Twitter Chats About Mike Kafka as NFL HC

Twitter users chatted about Mike Kafka and him being a potential head coach in the NFL soon.

