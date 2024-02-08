Rob Riggle: A Lifelong Chiefs Fan ‘Proud’ of KC for Quieting the Haters

Actor and comedian Rob Riggle, who is a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan raised in Overland Park, Kansas, can have his feelings toward the Chiefs this season summed up into one word:

Proud.

“I’m so proud of them. Obviously, for what they have already accomplished, but this year is special because — in my opinion — they won on the road in the playoffs against two incredible teams in the Bills and Ravens,” Riggle told Heavy in an exclusive interview on behalf of Miller Lite.

“That was a major accomplishment, and it also quieted some of the voices out there that are constantly trying to bash the Chiefs,” Riggle continued.

As for who Riggle thinks will win the 2024 Super Bowl — when the Chiefs will square off against the San Francisco 49ers — you already know his answer.

“I think our chances of beating the 49ers are really good. Having said that, I fully acknowledge that [San Francisco] has a wealth of talent, they have been amazing all year long. … I think it’s going to be a huge challenge and I think it’s going to be a great game.”

The 2024 Super Bowl will kick off in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11 at 5:30 p.m. Central time.

According to Heavy’s AI-powered projections model, the Chiefs (-5) have a 34% chance of defeating the 49ers.

Chiefs Have Great Spirit, Says Andy Reid

Aside from Kansas City’s road success during the postseason, part of what makes the Chiefs and their current campaign so special, according to head coach Andy Reid, is the spirit the team possesses, which helped thrust them into the Super Bowl after a rocky regular season.

“It’s a group that has a – there’s a great spirit about them,” Reid explained during his January 29 press conference. “There’s a certain toughness that they have to — where they don’t get down on each other, they challenge each other, they support each other, and it’s been that way through the highs and the lows. I mean nothing has changed.

“(ESPN Reporter) Adam (Teicher) mentioned that Raiders game, well they just said, ‘Hey, we have to up our game.’ It wasn’t us as coaches jumping up and down on them, they took it within themselves to say, ‘We know what we are and can be, we’ve got to do it.’ That jumps out at me, just that attitude,” Reid continued.

“I mentioned after the Buffalo game, I mentioned yesterday afternoon that there’s a grit to that and maybe you’re not the most talented, maybe you’re not the fastest or the quickest of whatever, but let’s go maximize what we are and let the chips fall where they may.”

