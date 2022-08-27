5-Year NFL Veteran Among 5 Players Cut by Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have begun shaping their roster for the regular season.

The Chiefs have cut offensive tackle Roderick Johnson, and waived quarterback Dustin Crum, running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, wide receiver Aaron Parker, and linebacker Mike Rose, per the team on Saturday, August 27.

All NFL teams must shave their roster down from 80 to 53 players by Tuesday, August 30 at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. The removal of those five players from Kansas City’s roster means that the Chiefs have 22 more transactions to make to get down to the mandated 53-man roster.

Ex-Chiefs 1st Overall Pick Linked to Cowboys

Former Chiefs first overall pick, offensive tackle Eric Fisher, is stirring up quite the free agent market this summer. But he doesn’t seem very interested in any of the offers coming his way.

The Dallas Cowboys recently lost starting left tackle Tyron Smith to an avulsion fracture of his knee, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. That means Smith will be out for the entirety of the regular season with a chance to come back for the postseason.

Smith’s injury stirred up initial discussions of Dallas signing Fisher to replace Smith in the meantime.

“If the #Cowboys develop interest in Eric Fisher as potential solution to OT issues with Tyron Smith injury, a source says former No. 1 overall pick wants to play this season but will be selective and has turned down offers from nine teams so far,” Ed Werder of ESPN wrote on August 25.

That’s quite a few offers that Fisher has turned down thus far.

Fisher, 32, returned to the football field for the 2021 season after tearing his Achilles during Kansas City’s AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills in January of that year. He started 15 games for the Indianapolis Colts last season and registered a 61.0 pass blocking grade, 73.3 run blocking grade, and a 68.2 overall grade by PFF, with the latter ranking 46th among all offensive tackles in the league.

There are obvious reasons why Fisher is still a free agent. Yet, with very few quality offensive tackles on the free agent market, the 2013 first-overall pick could find himself back in an NFL uniform in no time if the perfect contract comes his way.

Retired Chiefs All-Pro Blasts ‘Genius’ Dolphins Coach

Now-retired offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz sounded off on one NFL head coach recently for his misuse of one of the league’s most explosive tight ends.

Schwartz, a former All-Pro for the Kansas City Chiefs, reacted to a report from PFF’s Doug Kyed that the Miami Dolphins have brought up tight end Mike Gesicki’s name in trade discussions.

“Maybe don’t try to make Gesicki into Kittle and he’ll be a better fit? There’s only one Kittle, good luck finding another for that type of offense, Schwartz wrote on August 24. “We spent a whole off-season praising the genius of Mike McDaniel and he can’t find a way to properly utilize a pass catching TE?”

McDaniel Downplays Dolphins Shopping Gesicki

A day later, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about the report regarding Gesicki being shopped.

“During training camp and during the offseason in general, GMs have work to do,” McDaniel said during his press conference on August 25. “And they’re not just watching us coach. So when people report that somebody is – when they use that loose verbiage of ‘his name has been brought up,’ or whatever, the report is kind of misleading because there probably should be a lot of names on that report.”

There has been a disconnect between Gesicki and McDaniels’ offense this summer, which is why the veteran led all Dolphins’ tight ends in snaps in Week 2 of the preseason, per PFF, despite being one of the better tight ends in the NFL. That is why it’s very possible that the Dolphins are looking to ship him out of town.

While McDaniel did downplay the urgency in which Miami was trying to shop Gesicki, all it takes is the right offer for Gesicki to be playing in a different jersey come the regular season.