Chiefs’ Rookie Only KC Player to Earn Prestigious NFL Honor

After getting snubbed from the 2022 Pro Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs rookie center Creed Humphrey is starting to get his due.

Humphrey was named to PFF’s All-Pro team for the 2021-22 season. Humphrey was the only Chiefs player named to the team.

“The Chiefs drafted Humphrey with the 63rd overall pick in 2021, and now he’s in rare company as a rookie first-team All-Pro,” PFF’s Sam Monson wrote. “He allowed just 12 pressures all season and earned by far the best PFF run-blocking grade (92.5) of any center, never mind rookies. Humphrey possesses excellent quickness in his footwork and movement and has a nasty streak as a run-blocker with a tendency to finish hard and mix it up with defenders. Kansas City’s center spot has been solid the past few seasons, but the team got a huge upgrade in the middle of the draft this year.”

Humphrey was the only rookie on the offensive side of the football named to the All-Pro team, and one of just two rookies on both sides. The other was Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Micah Parsons.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Humphrey Snubbed from Pro Bowl

Kansas City had six players selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl: starting left tackle Orlando Brown, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, defensive tackle Chris Jones, tight end Travis Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Introducing our 2022 Pro Bowlers… pic.twitter.com/qXtQ3zW8yl — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 23, 2021

Among the biggest snubs from the Pro Bowl in the entire league — let alone the Chiefs — was Humphrey. Especially when considering he was leading the pack in voting just days before the Pro Bowl voting closed.

On Monday, December 20, vote totals showed that Humphrey had earned a total of 128,608 votes, per the NFL’s official press release. That was more than New England Patriots David Andrews, who previously led the AFC at center with over 77,000 votes, per the Chiefs Wire.

Humphrey’s total was also more than the NFC’s current leading center, Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce, who had a total of 98,380 votes.

Travis Kelce, Creed Humphrey and Tyrann Mathieu were at the top in votes received at their position. Rosters will be announced Wednesday at 7pm. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/4jBh2bbIaI — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) December 20, 2021

However, when the AFC and NFC rosters were announced on Wednesday, December 22, Humphrey was snubbed from the roster. Instead, Indianapolis Colts’ Ryan Kelly and Los Angeles Chargers’ Corey Linsley were selected to the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster.

Despite being rated as PFF’s highest-graded center in the NFL this season, Humphrey’s first opportunity to earn a Pro Bowl nod was rejected. But he was named as an alternate for the roster.

KC Preparing for Playoff Matchup vs. PIT

Now that the regular season has ended, the Chiefs are locked in as the No. 2 seed in the AFC and have their first opponent lined up for the postseason: the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Chargers 35-32 in overtime on Sunday Night Football in Week 18, which moved the Raiders up to the No. 5 seed and gave Pittsburgh the seventh and final seed in the AFC.

Kansas City will play host to the Steelers on Sunday, January 16 for a Sunday Night Football matchup. The Tennessee Titans finished the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the AFC, so they will begin the postseason with a bye week. The Raiders will face the Bengals in Cincinnati at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 15 on NBC. The Patriots will face the Bills in Buffalo at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday on CBS.

As for the NFC, the Green Bay Packers finished as the No. 1 seed, so they begin the postseason with a bye week. The Eagles face the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday on Fox. The San Francisco 49ers face the Cowboys in Dallas at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on CBS and Nickelodeon. Lastly, the Arizona Cardinals face the Rams in Los Angeles on Monday, January 17 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.