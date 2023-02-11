Chiefs Break Silence on Andy Reid Retirement Rumors

At age 64, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is often the subject of retirement speculation — despite signing a contract extension in 2020.

His current deal retains him as the Chiefs’ fearless leader until the end of the 2025 campaign, but Big Red could always choose to ride off into the sunset at any given moment. Just a couple of weeks ago on January 24, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler relayed a rumor from an executive that Reid could retire as soon as this offseason if Kansas City wins the Super Bowl.

Now, this was more of a hunch from Fowler’s source, but it caused enough of a stir for reporters to ask owner Clark Hunt about retirement rumors this week ahead of the big game versus the Philadelphia Eagles. USA Today’s Charles Goldman shared Hunt’s response with fans.

“I think Andy is having too much fun coaching the Chiefs right now,” the Kansas City owner and CEO replied. “I think he’s really enjoying what he’s doing… hopefully he’ll stay with us a bunch of years and win many more Super Bowls.”

2023 Super Bowl Provides Potential Storybook Ending for Andy Reid vs Eagles

Hunt’s answer — as well as everything we’ve heard from Reid in recent weeks — makes it feel very unlikely that Big Red will retire in 2023. However, you can’t deny that a victory in the Super Bowl over his former franchise would make for a storybook ending to a Hall of Fame career.

Similar to when Peyton Manning walked away from the game after winning the 2016 Super Bowl, Reid could go out on top this year. It’s rare that everything falls into place and you get an opportunity like that. It’s even more rare that the opportunity comes against the only other franchise that you have personal ties to.

Having said that, coincidence and fate doesn’t mean the timing is right for Reid, and like Hunt said, it feels like he’s having too much fun to retire.

Patrick Mahomes II appears to have reinvigorated him as a coach, and Travis Kelce still has a few more years left in the tank at least. Perhaps, the two call it quits together, or maybe Reid steps down after his contract expires.

Even Fowler seemed to put his money on Big Red sticking around a few more seasons after quoting his source, stating that “this one is hardly a slam dunk with Reid still dominating and Patrick Mahomes set to quarterback the Chiefs for the next decade.”

Chiefs’ Andy Reid Has Been Sticking to Coaching… & He’s Enjoying It

During a February 2 press conference, Reid confirmed that he’s handed over all the personnel responsibilities to general manager Brett Veach. In the past, he was more of a GM/head coach at times, but the jolly HC is pleased to focus on working with players during his later years.

“Yeah, I mean, once I started doing [personnel moves] you end up spending a lot of time doing that — if you’re going to do it right,” Reid told reporters. “It’s hard to do both. And so, I felt like I got into this because I wanted to coach, and on top of that I’ve got guys around me that are really good — Brett Veach is really good, [John Dorsey] was good. So, let those guys do their job and then I’ll focus in on the football part — something I really wanted to get back to and enjoy.”

Reid added that he’s grown to really “enjoy that [coaching] part” more than the front office side of things.

Without the constant stress and headache of being a general manager, Reid can put his time and energy into what he loves most — developing prospects and connecting with players on a personal level, as well as calling an offense and drawing up game plans.

So long as Big Red has a passion for that aspect of the job, it’s hard to see him retiring.