Chiefs Reunion Could Solve Biggest ‘Summer Concern’

Veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap expressed an interest in returning to the Kansas City Chiefs organization for the 2023 season in June, and he could actually be the perfect solution to a potential KC problem.

During a July 3 article on The Athletic, Nate Taylor listed “pass rush depth” as the No. 1 “summer concern” of the Chiefs heading toward training camp. He also noted that re-signing Dunlap could make for an easy fix.

“Of course, the last major objective this offseason for the Chiefs is to sign superstar defensive tackle Chris Jones to a contract extension before the season’s opening night,” Taylor voiced. “But with Frank Clark in Denver, the Chiefs could use another trustworthy pass rusher, perhaps someone such as Carlos Dunlap, who joined the team last year early into camp.”

“Dunlap is still available,” he continued. “The Chiefs would benefit from a veteran to help ease the burden of rookie defensive linemen Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Keondre Coburn and BJ Thompson.”

A Carlos Dunlap Reunion Wouldn’t Cost Much

The Chiefs could always target a bigger name in free agency assuming the Jones extension frees up some cap space. Yannick Ngakoue is still available, for example, as is someone like Jadeveon Clowney or Robert Quinn.

In fact, there are plenty of experienced edge rushers on the open market right now, including more affordable options like William Gholston, Melvin Ingram, Justin Houston, Jason Pierre-Paul, Dawuane Smoot and more. That abundance at the position should bring the price tags down.

Dunlap would most likely be cheaper than most at age 34. According to Over the Cap, he only cost Kansas City $3 million in 2022, and it’s fair to assume that number would lessen after regressing from 8.5 sacks in 2021 to just 4.0 last year.

$1-2 million in guarantees would be right in the Chiefs’ wheelhouse considering their current financial situation — and that syncs up with the max that a Dunlap reunion should cost in 2023.

Ex-Chiefs’ Carlos Dunlap Calls Kansas City ‘Special Spot’ for Him After Super Bowl Run

Forbes reporter Jeff Fedotin interviewed Dunlap on June 20 as mentioned above, and the defensive end spoke highly of his time in Kansas City.

“The Chiefs obviously have a special spot for me because they were the first team to help me win a playoff game and to win a Super Bowl,” Dunlap voiced to Fedotin. “So that would be a great opportunity.”

He also revealed a “good standing” with the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks organizations — where Dunlap spent his career before KC. However, based on their depth on the D-line, the vet doesn’t feel there is as strong of a path to a reunion in Cincy this offseason.

Despite that, Dunlap did express a hope to someday retire a Bengal calling it “no secret” to those involved — even if that means signing a one-day contract in the future. “We’ll see when that day comes,” he concluded. Having said that, retirement is not the plan for 2023.

“I’m a free agent, and I feel great, and I still love the game,” Dunlap said, adding that “I’m a realist [too]” while acknowledging a smaller role with whichever team signs him.

“I can help another team get [a title] of their own or help the Chiefs again,” Dunlap pitched. “The Chiefs haven’t ruled that out, but currently it’s a waiting game.”

KC is very young at edge rusher at the moment, with Mike Danna and Charles Omenihu as the “veterans” of the room. Behind them are recent draft picks and UDFAs: George Karlaftis, Anudike-Uzomah, Thompson, Malik Herring, Joshua Kaindoh and Truman Jones.