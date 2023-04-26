Chiefs Among Finalists as DeAndre Hopkins Trade ‘Definitely’ Close: Ex-NFL Player

Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been a major talking point for several teams this entire offseason, but that may not be the case for much longer.

Ex-NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones broke the internet on April 26 when he rumored that a Hopkins trade is now imminent during the “Pat McAfee Show” per his sources. Not only that, but he added that the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are the only two teams left in the hunt.

What's going on with DHop.. "My source(s) just said that something might be happening with the Chiefs or the Bills"@REALPACMAN24 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Lrtc2Xl66Y — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 26, 2023

“My source says,” Jones began, “hit me and said, Bills and KC. My sources said… that something might happen tomorrow — well, something definitely going to happen tomorrow — tonight or tomorrow.” McAfee then made sure Jones’ source was talking about Hopkins, which the former player confirmed.

Pacman Jones’ Track Record on DeAndre Hopkins Is Iffy

Jones has been dialed into this Hopkins situation for the “Pat McAfee Show,” but his reports haven’t always been totally accurate. In late March, he implied that Kansas City was no longer interested in the big-name wide receiver live on the show when he claimed that the following five franchises were the only potential landing spots.

Those teams were the Bills, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots. Now, in late April, it’s down to the Bills and Chiefs according to the same sources.

The common denominator here is Buffalo, who actual NFL insiders have reported are indeed in on Hopkins. That’s not to say insiders have not theorized the Chiefs as a potential landing spot — they have — but there’s been less concrete evidence of an eventual trade to KC.

For example, on March 30, ESPN’s Dan Graziano noted that “there are still teams out there looking for receiver help, such as the Chiefs, Ravens and [New York] Giants,” but added that “Hopkins’ salary is giving people pause for now.”

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox also voiced that “Buffalo’s reported interest in Hopkins could force the hand of Chiefs general manager Brett Veach” during an article on April 1, although there was a lack of factual backing behind both of those opinions.

The former Houston Texans superstar did make it clear that he’d be happy with a move to either Kansas City or Buffalo during an interview with CBS Sports and the “All Things Covered” podcast, but that’s about it.

With the NFL Draft just one night away, it’s certainly possible Hopkins is finally traded, but will the Chiefs actually be involved? That’s a question that only general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid probably know the answer to.

DeAndre Hopkins Says He ‘Loves’ Bills & QB Josh Allen

During a recent interview with Dave Richard of Fantasy Football Today on April 26, Hopkins professed his love for the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen — and he did so unprovoked.

“My favorite play that I’ve made in my career would have to be the Buffalo Bills catch [to win the game] when it was on three Pro Bowl players,” Hopkins told Richard before going off on a tangent. “Love the Buffalo Bills. Love everything about the organization. Love Josh Allen. You know, love Stefon Diggs. Love all those guys.”

When Richard questioned why he went on and on about his love for the Bills, Hopkins brushed off the comments by stating: “Yeah, I think because I think I’m undefeated against Buffalo in my career… but I like their organization and what they’re doing. They always give me a hard test.”

If the Chiefs are a finalist for Hopkins, it certainly feels like the Bills are the favorite to get him at this time.