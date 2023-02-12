Eagles Hired Ex-Broncos Coach to Help Take Down Chiefs: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles pulled out all the stops ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl, and the latest storyline is really bizarre.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Nick Sirianni’s staff hired former Denver Broncos head coach and long-time NFL defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to a two-week contract in preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs and the big game.

Rapoport outlined the move in more detail, relaying: “Sources say Vic Fangio, the soon-to-be [Miami] Dolphins defensive coordinator, quietly signed a two-week contract with Philadelphia to assist its coaching staff as it prepares to face the Chiefs today. When his contract expires after the game, Fangio will officially join the Miami coaching staff.”

Fangio is set to become the highest paid coordinator in the NFL once joining the Dolphins officially on a three-year deal.

Vic Fangio Helped Eagles Offense, Not Defense, vs Chiefs

The strangest part of this move was an interesting wrinkle that Rapoport threw in after sharing the news.

He informed: “As for the weeks leading up to today’s game, sources say Fangio assisted the offense, not the defense. He’s been involved with self-scouting and projects, helping Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen’s unit as it gears up for Steve Spagnuolo’s Chiefs defense.”

Huh? First off, while respected around the league as a brilliant defensive mind, Fangio never beat the Chiefs during his time in Denver — going 0-6. Secondly, why would he work with the Philly offense, rather than brainstorming different ways to stop Patrick Mahomes II and Andy Reid with Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon?

“Fangio has relationships all over the Eagles’ staff — not just with the defensive staff — and those helped set up this arrangement,” Rapoport explained, although many parts of this two-week marriage are somewhat baffling.

The idea of a senior consultant is not that unusual, but Fangio has been interviewing around the league in recent weeks and he just accepted a big-time job offer. Meanwhile, he’s apparently been spending his days with Steichen and Sirianni riding the Eagles bandwagon to Arizona.

Jay Glazer just said on FOX that if the #Eagles win, they will give Vic Fangio a Super Bowl ring 💀💀💀 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) February 12, 2023

On the NFL on Fox Super Bowl pregame show, insider Jay Glazer even noted that Fangio will get a Super Bowl ring if the Eagles were to defeat the Chiefs later today on February 12 (per Heavy on Chiefs reporter Devon Clements). His agent definitely deserves a raise.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Doesn’t Rule Out Retirement After Super Bowl LVII

There have been rumblings that Coach Reid could retire if the Chiefs win the 2023 Super Bowl, however, KC owner and CEO Clark Hunt practically snuffed out those rumors during media night when he told reporters that he thinks “Andy is having too much fun coaching the Chiefs right now” to call it a career.

Unfortunately for Chiefs Kingdom, Reid was less willing to close the door on retirement completely according to Glazer during the NFL on Fox pregame show.

Jay Glazer hints Andy Reid’s future could be hanging in the balance with this #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/0N4W2H6f9t — Adam Weinrib (@AdamWeinrib) February 12, 2023

“I actually just got off the phone with Andy and he said the biggest difference between this Super Bowl for me and the years past, I’m trying to enjoy [this one],” Glazer relayed to viewers.

Glazer then got to the retirement question, sharing Reid’s answer with the outside world. Big Red reportedly voiced: “Look, I’m not getting any younger. I still have a young quarterback, [and] I have a decision I have to make after this game.”

As Glazer put it, this wasn’t a firm “no” from Reid — and that’s slightly concerning as we head toward kick-off and the Super Bowl.