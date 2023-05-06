Chiefs Top Prospect ‘Did Not Participate’ on Day 1 Amid Conflicting Reports

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off rookie minicamp on May 6 and one key prospect was seen without a helmet — first-round pass rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Fox 4 KC’s Harold R. Kuntz shared a video of the 2023 draft class’s top prospect on Twitter, in which Anudike-Uzomah’s right hand appears to be wrapped with white athletic tape while the youngster does some light stretches.

1st Round Pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah at #Chiefs rookie camp .. pic.twitter.com/niazj1naCo — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) May 6, 2023

Although the reason for the defensive end’s lack of participation was unclear, many within the Kansas City media did report on what they saw with additional speculation on what they know.

Chiefs Media Members Report on Felix Anudike-Uzomah Sitting Out Day 1 of Rookie Camp

Here were the tweets from a few well-respected members of the KC beat.

“Just out of the first day of rookie minicamp. The Chiefs’ top selection, No. 31 DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah was seen without a helmet,” relayed Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride. “Did a few things here and there but did not participate in team. Looks like he had his right hand wrapped up.”

The Kansas City Star’s Jesse Newell had a similar message for fans.

“Chiefs first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah didn’t participate in team portion of rookie minicamp today. Had a wrap on his right wrist,” he stated with some additional information. “Chiefs team podcast recently mentioned Felix broke his hand on last play of the Sugar Bowl. Unclear if that’s related. Andy Reid talks Monday.”

ESPN’s Adam Teicher went a different route with his theory on Anudike-Uzomah.

“Felix Anudike-Uzomah, the Chiefs’ first round draft pick, did not participate today in first rookie camp practice,” Teicher informed. “He did not test at combine because of right foot injury but it’s unclear whether that’s still an issue. He said before practice he was ready to work.”

Following up on Newell, Sweeney did note later that “head coach Andy Reid will speak to the media Monday, so we’re likely to find out more then.” He went on, calming: “An injury at this stage isn’t much of a concern. Remember, at this time last year, WR Skyy Moore was held out due to injury.”