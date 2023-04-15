Kadarius Toney Responds After Ex-Chief Tries to Recruit Popular KC Free Agent

From fans to analysts, many have urged the Kansas City Chiefs to re-sign veteran running back Jerick McKinnon. Now, even players are getting involved.

After former Chiefs and current Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill tweeted at the ball carrier with a not-so-subtle recruitment pitch on April 14, wide receiver Kadarius Toney responded with some encouragement of his own. Here was the exchange:

Nuh uh i got em a spot https://t.co/SAGGRiTjyc — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) April 15, 2023

“Yo @JetMckinnon1 need a place to stay in Cleveland ? 👀” Thornhill asked. “Nuh uh i got em a spot,” Toney clapped back.

Ex-Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon Replies to Browns’ Juan Thornhill After Recruitment Pitch

McKinnon did reply to Thornhill’s initial question, joking: “And some money 😂.” All jokes have some truth to them, however.

Not too long ago on April 7, the key veteran voiced that “the disrespect is crazy” on Twitter.

The disrespect is crazy — Jerick Mckinnon (@JetMckinnon1) April 7, 2023

Needless to say, this drew the ire of fans that feel general manager Brett Veach is waiting too long to pay McKinnon in free agency. In the front office’s defense though, this has been a very slow developing market at the running back position.

Miles Sanders and David Montgomery have received over $10 million in guaranteed money so far according to Spotrac — that’s it. Outside of those two, only Jamaal Williams and Alexander Mattison earned over $5 million in guarantees.

To make matters worse for McKinnon, former stars of the league like Ezekiel Elliott, Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette haven’t even signed anywhere yet, and it’s also thought to be a deep draft class at the position. The NFL is not often kind to the RB position.

With a plethora of third-down options that are currently available on the open market — J.D. McKissic, Giovani Bernard, Rex Burkhead, Darrel Williams, Dontrell Hilliard, Kenyan Drake, Royce Freeman, etc. — it’s unlikely McKinnon gets the offer he’s looking for.

According to Over the Cap, the long-time half-back made $1.16 million in 2020, a little over $830K in 2021, and $1.187 million in 2022. Clearly, he was expecting to make more after an important contribution during a Super Bowl run.

Chiefs Kingdom Continues to Rally Around Jerick ‘Jet’ McKinnon on Social Media

After Thornhill’s push to get McKinnon in Cleveland, fans rallied around him once again.

“Why you trying to drag everybody to poverty Juan. Jet trying to be a 2 time Champ too when Chiefs run it back,” one KC fan wrote, referencing Thornhill trying to recruit wide receiver Mecole Hardman earlier this free agent cycle.

Another said: “Hell nah our boi jet is a chief for life 🔥.”

“Don’t you dare Jet,” a third cautioned, and a fourth voiced: “NOOOOO he’s ours traitor.”

Finally, one fan joked: “Come on now 💀 you know jet ain’t gonna look good in dookie brown.”

KC supporters also boosted Toney’s tweet with over 1,200 likes, as well as 100-plus retweets and quotes.

In all honesty, very few within Chiefs Kingdom have been opposed to a McKinnon reunion, and you already know quarterback Patrick Mahomes II wouldn’t mind bringing back his experience as a blocker and safety net out of the backfield. Veach and head coach Andy Reid must know that, but they’re probably waiting until after the draft to decide how much the veteran is worth.

As of now, he doesn’t seem to have an overwhelming number of offers — outside of Thornhill’s — so the waiting game could certainly work in the Chiefs’ favor here.