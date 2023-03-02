Chiefs’ Andy Reid Hints at Offseason Plan at WR

Head coach Andy Reid was among the Kansas City Chiefs brass representing the organization at the 2023 NFL Combine this week — where general managers, coaches and scouts meet with and watch the next crop of rookies as they show their unique personality and skill set both on and off the field.

As Reid addressed the media for the first time since his post-Super Bowl press conference, he provided a small hint about what the Chiefs might be planning at wide receiver this offseason. “I think both of them, Skyy [Moore] and K.T. [Kadarius Toney] will probably have bigger roles,” Big Red confirmed on February 28, “as they come in, they’ll be more familiar with the offense mainly. And so, you can utilize them in different ways.”

“Both of them are very talented,” Reid added, noting that he “really liked their attitude toward the game [during their initial season with Kansas City].”

The Chiefs have some decisions to make at wide receiver this spring, but a strong belief in Moore and Toney could hint at their plans. Perhaps, they don’t pursue a big name in free agency — trusting in those two to step up — or maybe they let someone like Mecole Hardman part ways.

After all, KC will have other needs on the defensive side, as well as on offense at tackle. With players cashing in on a Super Bowl ring, they may need to use their cap space elsewhere.

Chiefs WRs Skyy Moore & Kadarius Toney Are Ready to Take the Next Step

Andy Reid: "Skyy and K.T. will have bigger roles" | 2023 NFL Combine HC Andy Reid addresses the media at the 2023 NFL Combine 2023-02-28T20:37:00Z

It’s easy to forget that Moore and Toney were each top 55 draft picks based on their early NFL careers. The latter was a first-round selection (No. 20 overall) that was traded halfway through his second campaign. The former, a second-round rookie out of a smaller school (Western Michigan) that Reid decided to ease into the professional level.

Both are not only primed to be top-three wide receivers within an offense, but they’re also expected to take on those roles at some point in time.

The Chiefs are expected to lose Hardman to a player friendly WR market in free agency. They could also see JuJu Smith-Schuster walk in free agency, theoretically, or decide to cut Marquez Valdes-Scantling after just one year — and a championship season at that.

Add in that reserve/special teamer Justin Watson is an unrestricted free agent, and Brett Veach has some work to do in 2023. So yes, it makes sense that the Chiefs see Moore and Toney — two inexpensive, controllable assets as a central part of their offense moving forward.

If either of them is able to take the next step during the upcoming season, the Chiefs will find themselves in great shape moving forward with another rookie potentially entering the fold in the draft and a youngster like Justyn Ross returning from injury.

Youth Provides Flexibility for Chiefs

Generally, teams win the Super Bowl behind a veteran roster. Or at the very least, they typically have major veteran pieces to retain.

The Chiefs have a few, don’t get me wrong, but they don’t have as many as a team like the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. KC even had more pricey vets to retain after their first championship under Reid and Patrick Mahomes II.

Reid spoke to how that youth will help them remain in Super Bowl contention this offseason, voicing: “Well I’ll tell ya, yes, any time that you have all these young guys that have made it, it does give you some flexibility. You’ve already signed your quarterback to a contract there, so that helps too. You kind of know where the money is and what you can do with it.”

The Chiefs HC is dead on here. While Kansas City does have the aforementioned holes to fill, their budding rookie contracts at cornerback, running back, wide receiver, interior offensive line, linebacker, safety and more will allow them to focus on a few key areas of need.

Offensive tackle, defensive line (edge and D-tackle), backup quarterback. Outside of those positions and a few key re-signings here or there, the Chiefs roster is ready to go.