Chiefs Insider Says ‘Fans Should Be Excited About’ Rising Pass-Catcher

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson has been rising through the ranks over the past few years, first entering the league as a developmental UDFA out of Valdosta State University in 2019.

The 6-foot-4 pass-catcher didn’t factor in a regular season game until 2021 — catching two touchdowns and three first downs — but he took another nice step forward in 2022. Fortson was targeted by Patrick Mahomes II 13 times last year, with nine catches for 108 yards and another two touchdowns.

More importantly, he logged a career-high 184 snaps on offense with another 181 on special teams. It’s been a slow grind for Fortson — who recently voiced that he’s ready for a larger role in 2023 — but KC media insider Pete Sweeney relayed an intriguing minicamp development on the third-string TE on June 14.

“CB Jaylen Watson broke up a Mahomes pass to TE Jody Fortson in the EZ [endzone] during 11s [11-on-11 drills], but Fortson quickly came back to score moments later on a pass from [Blaine] Gabbert,” the Arrowhead Pride reported tweeted. “He high-pointed another ball later during the workout, and he looks healthy as ever.”

Sweeney added that “fans should be excited about [No.] 88” — which is Fortson.

Chiefs’ Jody Fortson Keeps Finding Ways to Stand Out in Crowded TE Room

Fortson is now a two-time Super Bowl champion heading into his age-27 campaign, and he’s earned each of those rings.

Jody 2x has nice ring to it.. pic.twitter.com/wz3yfvDJGG — Jody 2x (@notyourjody) June 16, 2023

Head coach Andy Reid fields one of the deepest tight end rosters in the NFL. Even making the team is an accomplishment, but sticking with the organization for four years and turning yourself into a weekly contributor is even more impressive.

Having said that, there’s still plenty of competition for Fortson between unquestioned starter Travis Kelce, talented 2021 draft pick Noah Gray, veteran blocking tight end Blake Bell, and promising youngsters like Matt Bushman and Kendall Blanton. That training camp battle should bring out the best in Fortson, as well as the others, but his strengths are more unique than most.

Fortson has improved as a blocker over time, but his height and length in the red zone create matchup problems for opposing defenses. That factor alone bodes well for the KC veteran who has steadily risen in production every season since joining the organization.

108 receiving yards is the mark to beat in 2023.