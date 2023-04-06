Chiefs’ Chris Jones Claps Back at Tyreek Hill on Social Media

In case you missed it, former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill stirred up some drama this week after he issued a public warning to his old team during a radio spot.

“Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we going to do, guess what we going to do,” Hill voiced on the “Totally Offensive” show with ex-KC players Gehrig Dieter and Anthony Sherman. “I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all, I hate to do it. Guess what, I’m going to be y’all worst enemy that day. I’m going to be y’all worst enemy that day. You better change the signals. I know every signal that y’all got.”

Needless to say, these comments made waves on social media, and they even caught the attention of Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones. “May God bless him,” the KC game wrecker clapped back on Twitter while quote tweeting an Arrowhead Pride article detailing the comments.

May God bless him https://t.co/KwGop5gdl2 — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) April 5, 2023

Jones’ response has over 10K likes and 1.2 million views in less than 24 hours, but the social media spat didn’t end there.

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Responds to Chiefs’ Chris Jones After Viral Comment

If you follow Hill on Twitter, you probably already know that he’s the type that always wants to get the last word in. It was no different after Jones called him out.

“He has blessed me,” Hill replied, quote tweeting Jones, “but I’m crack block you. You to little.”

He has blessed me , but I’m crack block you . You to little https://t.co/8NRmmuY6NI — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 6, 2023

Later, on April 6, Jones fired off one more warning shot, stating: “The only ✌🏾sign he throwing up is walking to the bus after the game.” This tweet was presumably directed at Hill and his “peace sign” remarks on Sports Radio 810.

The only ✌🏾sign he throwing up is walking to the bus after the game — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) April 6, 2023

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Jones react to one of Hill’s public statements either. On April 2, the “Cheetah” voiced that “KC look so different.” The All-Pro defender responded to this tweet too, writing: “Very.”

At the time, some thought this could have hinted at a Hill reunion but in actuality, it appears Jones was taking another subtle shot at the former playmaker. After all, the city of Kansas City did just win another Super Bowl.