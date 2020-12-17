Ex-Chiefs, Patriots Executive to Interview for Lions Job: Report

While the Kansas City Chiefs are likely weeks away from making decisions on next season’s football and coaching staff, one former Kansas City executive is drawing attention for a hotly contested NFC job opening.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter on Thursday afternoon, ex-Chiefs general manager Scott Pioli is set to interview for the Detroit Lions job next week. Pioli is the latest addition to a list of candidates including three internal employees, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff and former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith.

NFLN and CBS Sports analyst Scott Pioli will interview for the Detroit Lions GM job next week, per source. The multi-time NFL Exec of Year with Pats and Chiefs, and vet of the Falcons front office, has spent 27 years in NFL and is still the youngest to win the Exec of the Year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2020

Pioli Brings 27 Years of Experience Across 5 Teams

Pioli, 55, has been away from the front office life this season after signing on as an analyst for NFL Network and CBS Sports. He most recently served as the Atlanta Falcons assistant GM from 2014-19 alongside Dimitroff, a fellow NFL Executive of the Year award winner.

Prior to that, Pioli was tapped as the fifth general manager in the Chiefs’ storied history in 2009 after a nearly decade-long ascent with the New England Patriots front office, during which time Pioli was a part of assembling three Super Bowl-winning rosters.

As was the case with many before him, his time in Kansas City was marked with both highs and lows, the latter ultimately leading to his dismissal in January 2013. After inheriting a 2-14 team in 2009, Pioli helped deliver Kansas City’s first AFC West title in seven seasons with a 10-6 showing in his second year in charge. In 2012 however, Piloi got caught up in some off-field drama, including an odd cell phone tampering controversy with head coach Todd Haley, whom Pioli hired to lead the football team upon his arrival.

His Chiefs draft classes were middling overall but did deliver long-time kicker Ryan Succop (2009), superstar safety Eric Berry (2010), pass rusher Justin Houston (2011), center Rodney Hudson (2011) and nose tackle Dontari Poe (2012).

Pioli spent his early days in the league in varying pro personnel roles for the Cleveland Browns (1992-95), Baltimore Ravens (1996) and New York Jets (1997-2000). The veteran executive bears many connections to the Bill Belichick-Patriots tree, including former Lions GM Bob Quinn who he also worked with during his time in New England and his wife, Dallas, the daughter of former Patriots head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Parcells.

Should he impress the Detroit brass next week, the Lions, who are also actively searching for their next head coach after parting ways with ex-Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, would be Pioli’s sixth stop on the NFL circuit.

