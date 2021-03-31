New Chiefs DT Jarran Reed Sends Strong Message on 2021 Season

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs landed a big fish on the free agent market in former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed, who signed a new one-year, $7 million deal with the team. On Wednesday, Reed spoke to the Kansas City media for the first time since joining his new squad.

By the sound of it, the 28-year-old disruptor is ready to take the field as soon as possible after sending a strong message about his aspirations for next season.

“The goal is to come in and wreak havoc and just play some good football, some good old school football,” Reed told reporters during his introductory press conference.

"The goal is to come in and wreak havoc," new Chiefs DT Jarran Reed said of joining the defensive line and playing alongside Frank Clark and Chris Jones. Reed said Clark, Jones played a large role in the recruitment process to have him sign in KC. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) March 31, 2021

Reed Sought out ‘Chance to Go Win a Championship’

A 2016 second-round pick of the Seahawks, Reed was cut loose earlier this month due to financial differences with Seattle, who according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, was unwilling to extend Reed to the long-term commitment he desired in an effort to drop his nearly $14 million cap hit for 2021.”

Usually, cap conversions for space are easy. But Jarran Reed wanted a long-term commitment instead. When Seattle wouldn’t give it… the situation went to a bad spot. Now, parting ways. https://t.co/gwAhF11zVt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2021

The Chiefs quickly closed on a deal with the former Alabama standout and even beat our seven other teams for his services, per The Athletic’s Nate Taylor. On Wednesday, Reed revealed that, aside from a reunion with his former Seahawks teammate Frank Clark, the Chiefs’ championship potential is what sealed the deal.

“It wasn’t about the money,” Reed said. “I wanted to be on a contending team with a chance to go win a championship and a chance to go play in the Super Bowl. The family vibes that are around the building, the team that they have and the way that they work is great. It attracts players and it attracted me as well. I just wanted to be somewhere that was going to have a chance to play for a championship, have a chance to play for a Super Bowl ring.

“We all play football to provide for our families. But, at the same time, the game is to get a ring, not just to keep playing for regular seasons. It’s to keep playing after the regular season is done. It’s been done here for a number of years and hopefully we can do it again.”

Jarran Reed: "The goal is to come in and wreak havoc" | Press Conference 3/31DT Jarran Reed speaks with the media after signing with the Chiefs during 2021 free agency. Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #KansasCityChiefs #Chiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs 2021-03-31T18:33:47Z

