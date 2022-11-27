Chiefs-Rams: Sean McVay Takes Blindside Hit From His Own Player [LOOK]

One of the biggest hits administered during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 12 game against Los Angeles Rams wasn’t on a player, but rather a coach.

While the special teams units for each team were taking the field for Kansas City’s punt during the opening drive of the game, Rams tight end Roger Carter Jr. was putting his helmet on and making his way onto the field when he accidentally collided with Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay. Carter’s shoulder made contact with McVay’s head and ripped McVay’s headset off and put him in visible pain on the sideline.

#Rams head coach Sean McVay took a hard hit from one of his players accidentally on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/rJID8hiUaQ — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) November 27, 2022

The Fox broadcast announced a few minutes later that McVay was check on by the medical staff and cleared to resume his game day duties.

Twitter Reacts to McVay Being Blindsided

Twitter users reacted to McVay being blindsided by his own player.

“On one level, I would think that the coach would appreciate such determination… Yes… I am serious,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Sean was like this is what an NFL hit feels like, I’ll never again reprimand the defense,” another user wrote.

“Sean McVay will retire after this season and head to the broadcast booth. He knows the Rams future is not to bright and will want the Romo life. My guess is Fox,” another user wrote.

“Player daydreaming during the game not paying attention for when he needs to be in the game,” another user wrote. “So when he realizes he’s supposed to be in, rushes and disregards everything around him and ends up hurting the most important person on the sideline. Player’s a liability.”

“McVay needs to head to the tent for concussion protocols. At least put some ice on that,” another user wrote.