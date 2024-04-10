Chiefs Announce Return of 2 Depth Pieces Ahead of NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs made two reunions official on April 9, announcing that they have come to terms with exclusive rights free agents Nazeeh Johnson and Mike Caliendo.

Both youngsters first joined the organization as rookies in 2022. Johnson, a defensive back out of Marshall, was drafted in round seven while Caliendo, an interior offensive lineman out of Western Michigan, was an undrafted prospect at the time.

Neither has played a large role during the regular season up to this point — although Johnson was competing for a starting cornerback job last summer before tearing his ACL.

Having said that, both could be in line for promotions in 2024.

Chiefs’ Nazeeh Johnson & Mike Caliendo Could Be Asked to Help Fill-In for Key Departures in 2024

After the re-signings were made public on April 9, Arrowhead Pride media member Pete Sweeney weighed in on X. Stating: “Two lesser-known Chiefs now who may prove critical this season.”

The reasons for this potential jump from a reserve status to “critical” depth are the free agent departures KC has suffered this spring.

Johnson may not fill-in for star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed directly, but he’ll likely be involved in the rotation of defensive backs assuming health. As of now, the seventh rounder is expected to compete with fellow 2022 rookies Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson for one of two starting roles alongside Trent McDuffie.

2023 rookies Nic Jones, Ekow Boye-Doe and versatile DB Chamarri Conner will also be in the mix, along with any new first-year CBs selected in the NFL draft. Johnson appeared in 14 outings as a special teamer during his rookie campaign before losing his second season to injury.

As for Caliendo, the Chiefs have seemingly been grooming the 26-year-old for this moment.

With long-time interior OL backup Nick Allegretti finally leaving in free agency, Caliendo is now the next man up if Kansas City were to suffer an injury to left guard Joe Thuney, right guard Trey Smith or potentially, center Creed Humphrey.

Caliendo spent his rookie season with the KC practice squad, following that campaign up with 12 active appearances in 2023 — which included all four playoff outings. Although the blocker only took the field on special teams most weeks, he did appear in 64 offensive snaps split unevenly between Week 3 and Week 18.

The Chiefs could still bring in some competition for Caliendo at backup guard or center, but the former UDFA will have the leg up if they do, considering he’s entering year three inside head coach Andy Reid’s system.

Nazeeh Johnson’s Journey From Safety to Cornerback Could ‘Come Full Circle’ in 2024

On March 23, A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman made the case that Johnson could be the man to replace Sneed after interviewing the prospect firsthand.

The main theory behind this prediction was that Johnson would continue his 2023 ascension this summer.

“In [the] rookie minicamp that I was at safety, it was kind of like a big learning curve,” Johnson admitted to Goldman. “Because the safeties in the NFL have to know what everybody’s doing, make the calls — you got to be vocal. And really, on the field, I’m not as vocal.”

The Chiefs coaching staff ended up moving Johnson to cornerback after that rookie adjustment period, and he was better off. Of course, beginning his career at safety set him back an offseason.

“I was doubting myself at the beginning, because it was hard,” Johnson voiced in the interview. “Like, you go from safety to corner, and now you got to get hands-on and now you’re getting yelled at for your technique, and everything, but they kept working with me. And I really appreciate that they worked with me.”

“What I did this last camp was everything,” he continued, “that whole year of just learning how to play corner, you know, trusting my abilities, and just doing all that stuff. And it’s all coming full circle. It’s why I was producing in OTAs and camp [before I got hurt].”

As for picking back up where he left off, Johnson told Goldman that “I’ve got no choice.” Joking: “I left off too good to not come back and be right where I left off.”