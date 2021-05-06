Chiefs Sign Highly Drafted Ex-Ravens & Titans Linebacker: Report

The days surrounding the 2021 NFL draft have been particularly active for the Kansas City Chiefs. Three days before the first round kicked off, the defending AFC champions traded their top selection and three others in exchange for Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Four days later Kansas City signed former San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon. After adding six new draftees and a handful of undrafted rookies into the mix, the Chiefs made two more free agent additions on Wednesday, May 5: veteran defensive back Will Parks and wide receiver Chris Finke.

Now it appears a third free agent is on his way to Kansas City.

According to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star on Wednesday, the Chiefs have signed sixth-year linebacker Kamalei Correa. Contract terms were not immediately disclosed.

The Chiefs have signed linebacker Kamalei Correa, a five-year vet, source told The Star. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) May 5, 2021

Correa Joins 4th Team in 6 Seasons

Correa, who turned 27 years old on April 27, entered the NFL as a highly drafted prospect in 2016, having been selected in the second round (No. 42 overall) by the Ravens. The Boise State product spent his first two seasons in Baltimore before being traded to the Tennessee Titans in August 2018 in exchange for a 2019 sixth-round pick. He was again traded last October, this time to the Jacksonville Jaguars, in a deal that netted Tennessee a sixth-round choice.

After making a career-high six starts for Jacksonville, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker left the Jaguars for personal reasons in December 2020, per ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, before being released on February 11.

For his career, Correa has racked up 84 combined tackles, 8.5 sacks, five pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles across 63 games (19 starts). He now joins a Chiefs’ linebacking corps comprised of Anthony Hitchens, Ben Niemann, 2020 second-round pick Willie Gay and this year’s second-round pick Nick Bolton.

Correa will be the SAM LB (Bolton’s the new Dime MIKE). Main role of the SAM is to exhibit special qualities on passing downs (blitz/pass-rush ability or cover skills). Correa has the versatility, agility and athleticism to play that role for the #Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/4NMIVE2Jcd — Phillip V. McGruder (@McGruderPmac) May 6, 2021

Correa’s addition, along with Parks and Finke earlier in the day, unofficially brings the Chiefs’ roster to 91 players, one over the 90-man offseason roster limit. As a result, Kansas City is expected to make a corresponding move before officially inking Correa.

