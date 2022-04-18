Chiefs Could Wait on ‘Most Underrated Player in Class’ to Fill WR Void

At this point, it seems like a foregone conclusion that the Kansas City Chiefs will draft a wide receiver in 2022. In fact, they might even take two of them since it’s a deep class.

The more tricky part is predicting when this prospect — or prospects — might be selected. Many believe general manager Brett Veach could target a wideout in round one, and some have even theorized potential trade-up scenarios for players like Jameson Williams or Chris Olave.

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. elected to go the opposite direction, waiting until round two to target the wide receiver position.

Day 2 Target Could Remind Fans of Tyreek Hill

The recent mock draft from Kiper produced two defensive starters in the first in cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and edge rusher George Karlaftis. From there, it was only right that the Chiefs target an offensive playmaker for Patrick Mahomes at No. 50 overall.

Kiper chose Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore, detailing:

Happy now, Chiefs fans? Here’s a speedy 5-foot-10 wide receiver who will look just a little similar to Tyreek Hill. I’ve called Moore the most underrated player in this class. I love what he does after the catch — he forced 30 missed tackles last season, which ranked second in FBS among receivers — and he doesn’t drop passes. He has huge hands. He’s not going to be a straight replacement for Hill, but he’ll contribute as a rookie.

If the Chiefs stay put and take a wide receiver at the end of the first, Skyy Moore should be it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t4Y1QiLeAm — The Reid Option (@ReidOptionKC) April 16, 2022

“The most underrated player in this class” — that’s high praise from the long-time draft analyst and the pass-catcher’s greatest asset might be his work ethic.

Former coach Chuck DiNardo told the New York Post that was Moore’s “superpower.” He stated: “I think really his secret sauce, or his superpower, however you want to put it, is that you’re gonna get a kid that’s gonna come in and work every day like he’s underrated and has a chip on his shoulder and he went to a small school in Western Michigan and he went to a small school in Shady Side here, and everything he has, he’s worked for.”

Keep in mind that the 5-foot-10 Moore was a quarterback in high school and a cornerback heading into college. After being converted to wide receiver right away at Western Michigan, he excelled with 51 catches and 802 receiving yards as a freshman (four total touchdowns).

Plain and simple, Moore is a playmaker and this Chiefs offense is looking for more of those after moving on from Hill.

NFL draft expert Lance Zierlein scouted him as a “productive three-year starter with decent athleticism and good ball skills but just average separation potential.” He also liked Moore’s courageousness and toughness on contested catches but was worried about his acceleration and the depth of his route tree.

Zierlein profiled Moore as a slot receiver in the NFL, which could work for the Chiefs if JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marques Valdes-Scantling start on the outside.

Double Down at Wide Receiver

Obviously, the draft may not break this perfectly for Kansas City but if they could land a potential starter at cornerback, EDGE and wide receiver with their first three selections, that would be a slam dunk for Veach. Kiper smartly chose to wait on wide receiver here and that could be the move for the Chiefs.

There are a ton of options at this position, while there are not as many at CB for example. To prove that, Kiper doubled down in round two with South Alabama product Jalen Tolbert at No. 62.

“How about one more wideout for the Chiefs?” The analyst teased. “Tolbert had 2,559 receiving yards over the past two seasons. At 6-foot-1 and 194 pounds, he has the ability to run every route, and coach Andy Reid can scheme him open around the formation. This lets Kansas City try to replace Tyreek Hill with two wideouts… both of whom will need some time to adjust to the NFL.”

A couple of silky smooth Jalen Tolbert routes from the Senior Bowl. pic.twitter.com/NSRBCi5yPj — Zareh Kantzabedian (@ZKantzFF) April 14, 2022

It’s a nice strategy, and one the Chiefs front office may consider on draft night if they miss out on a few of the top wide receivers in the class. This KC corps is already pretty deep on paper, but the addition of one or two more ascending talents would do wonders for Mahomes.

On the offense as a whole, expect a minimum of two to three youngsters to enter the fold before minicamp, whether at wide receiver, tight end or running back.