Chiefs Rookie Skyy Moore Reveals Which NFL WRs He ‘Takes’ From

Most players entering the NFL watch established players in the league to learn from them and implement some of those same things in their own game. That’s why it’s no surprise that Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore was quick to give out his list of veterans he learns from when asked for it.

“I take from Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams… AB [Antonio Brown], Keenan Allen… right now I’m taking from JuJu [Smith-Schuster], Mecole [Hardman], MVS [Marquez Valdes Scantling],” Moore told SeeHendo in an interview published on June 29.

As the 54th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Moore is entering the league with a resume that speaks for itself. That’s why being plugged into a potent Chiefs offense has Moore ranked at the top of many of the early Offensive Rookie of the Year rankings.

But that doesn’t mean he’s done learning. He’s not even close to being done.

A hamstring injury kept Moore sidelined for most of Kansas City’s organized team activities (OTAs) this offseason. He did manage to get some reps with the first and second-team offenses during mandatory minicamp.

Although Moore has had a very limited amount of reps with the entire Chiefs squad since being drafted, he was one of the first Kansas City pass-catchers to meet up with quarterback Patrick Mahomes down in Texas this summer to build up their chemistry with one another. Their time together was shared on Instagram on June 28 by Bobby Stroupe, who is most well-known in Chiefs Kingdom as Mahomes’ personal trainer.

Throwing sessions in Texas are officially underway for #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and some of his teammates. Here is a little taste shared by @bobbystroupe on Instagram featuring Mahomes throwing to rookie WR Skyy Moore (plus a Shane Buechele cameo). pic.twitter.com/NojNjlcjPI — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) June 28, 2022

SeeHendo told Moore later in the interview that he expects Moore to be in the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl during his rookie season. Moore responded by saying, with a big smile on his face, “We gonna be in both of them Bowls.”