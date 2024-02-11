Andy Reid’s Super Bowl Look Honors Chiefs Hall of Famer

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid appeared to dress with purpose as he entered Allegiant Stadium for the 2024 Super Bowl vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Wearing a Chiefs blazer that bears a striking resemblance to Hall of Fame head coach Hank Stram’s iconic look, Reid walked into the championship arena with a determined demeanor. NBA scout Jarrett Sutton shared a side-by-side image of the two coaching legends on X.

“Andy in the Hank Stram jacket is everything,” photos were captioned.

With the Dallas Texans/Chiefs organization, Stram won three AFL titles and one Super Bowl. His Pro Football Hall of Fame bio notes an “impressive 131-97-10 regular-season record” (5-3 in the postseason) over 17 NFL campaigns.

Reid obviously has a tremendous record of his own. Over his illustrious 25-year-career as a head coach, “Big Red” has appeared in four Super Bowls — winning two of them. This year’s championship game marks his fourth with the Chiefs and his fifth overall.

On his career, Reid is 258-144-1 during the regular season. In the playoffs, he’s 25-16.

Whether Kansas City wins the 2024 Super Bowl or not, Reid will join Stram in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he decides to retire. At that time, he can trade in his Chiefs blazer for a gold jacket.