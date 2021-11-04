Super Bowl Contender Steals Linebacker From Chiefs’ Roster

With the Kansas City Chiefs Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers looming, the defending AFC champions had a player sniped from their practice squad.

The Los Angeles Rams signed linebacker Christian Rozeboom from the Chiefs’ practice squad, according to the NFL transaction wire.

The Rams signed LB Christian Rozeboom to their active roster from the #Chiefs practice squad. — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) November 3, 2021

Rozeboom was promoted to Kansas City’s 53-man roster for one game this season, which was in Week 7’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. During that game, Rozeboom was limited to a special teams role, playing 10 snaps total, according to Pro Football Reference. Prior to being signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad on September 3, Rozeboom played for the Rams this summer before being cut on August 31. His familiarity with the team is likely why Los Angeles has opted to bring him aboard again.

Kansas City was also actively shopping around the tight end market on Wednesday, November 3. They worked out tight ends Connor Davis, Nakia Griffin-Stewart, and Pro Wells. Griffin-Stewart must have had the best workout, as he was signed to the practice squad, per the transaction wire.

For the third straight week, Kansas City has also used a practice squad protection on quarterback Shane Buechele.

Packers Scrambling Ahead of Matchup vs. Chiefs

In wake of Aaron Rodgers’ positive COVID-19 test that has knocked him out of the Green Bay Packers Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs — which was first reported by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero — the Packers are scrambling to find help at quarterback.

During his press conference following Rodgers’ positive test on Wednesday, November 3, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said it would be “all hands on deck” in terms of a backup quarterback before asking a reporter: “Can you throw?”

Matt LaFleur confirms Jordan Love will be starting on Sunday for the Packers. In terms of a back-up quarterback, LaFleur says it's "all hands on deck" before asking a reporter: "Can you throw?" — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 3, 2021

Outside of Rodgers, the only other quarterback the Packers have between the active roster and practice squad is Jordan Love, a 2020 first-round pick of the team. So, to fix that problem, Green Bay has called upon a veteran former first-round pick that spent time with the team this summer to fly in and suit up for the outing against the defending AFC champions.

Bortles En Route to Green Bay

Former third overall pick Blake Bortles is flying to Green Bay with the expectation that he will sign to the Packers’ practice squad and be on the 53-man roster come Sunday, November 7, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Veteran QB Blake Bortles is flying to Green Bay with the expectation he will sign to the Packers’ practice squad and be eligible for the 53-man roster Sunday, per source. Bortles was on the Packers’ roster this summer until Aaron Rodgers reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2021

With no other help on the roster, the Packers have called upon Bortles, who was part of the team during this summer before being cut on July 27 and has been a free agent since then, per Pro Football Reference. Bortles hasn’t been a starter since 2018 and hasn’t taken a snap in a regular-season game since 2019.

Signing him is desperation at its finest for a Green Bay team that didn’t leave themselves with many options following the absence of their star quarterback.

With Rodgers testing positive, that doesn’t entirely rule out Bortles being the starter for Green Bay in Week 9. With COVID-19 being as infectious as it is, there’s a possibility that it could spread throughout the Packers’ quarterback room, which means Love could also be infected. While we would never wish that upon Love, it nevertheless is something that could happen.

If that were the case, then Kansas City would become even bigger favorites during their home game against one of the NFC’s best teams.