Chiefs WR Sounds Off on Haters With 4-Word Super Bowl Flex

Few players took as much heat from media and fans as Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling throughout the season.

You see, “MVS” led all KC WRs in terms of salary for the 2023 campaign, and yet he only caught 21 passes for 315 yards and one touchdown over the course of 16 regular season appearances. Statistically speaking, that’s the worst output of Valdes-Scantling’s NFL career and key drops throughout didn’t help improve the pass-catcher’s public image.

Despite all that, head coach Andy Reid stuck with the 29-year-old veteran, and he came up clutch when it mattered most. Along with three receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown during the 2024 Super Bowl, MVS managed 128 receiving yards over four playoff outings — which was only a quarter of his regular season.

After beating the San Francisco 49ers, the typically reserved wideout had a clear message for any and all haters on social media.

“What was said again?” Valdes-Scantling asked followers with an included visual of himself smoking a victory cigar wearing a massive Super Bowl LVIII chain around his neck. Overnight, the post went viral on X with approximately 30K likes and over 700K views.

In a follow-up post, MVS also voiced that you “can’t stop what God got planned!”

Was 2024 Super Bowl Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s Final Game With Chiefs?

What a night for Valdes-Scantling — which ended on a high note in what could be remembered as an iconic planting of the Chiefs flag at the heart of the Las Vegas Raiders’ stadium after the Super Bowl.

If most were to describe MVS’s two-year career as a Chief, however, the likely conclusion would be an up-and-down tenure in KC.

Valdes-Scantling has made important catches in big games, and Patrick Mahomes has never shied away from him in those moments. Kansas City has also won the Super Bowl during both of the seasons that MVS has been with the team.

Having said that, he has not lived up to his three-year, $30 million contract — which many believed to be an overpay in spring of 2022.

Now, the Chiefs have the option to release Valdes-Scantling, shedding $12 million in cap space in the process. Considering his inflated $14 million cap hit in year three, KC general manager Brett Veach cannot allow MVS to stick around at his current salary.

With the way his season had been going, a cut felt likely before the playoffs. But now — do the Chiefs attempt to keep the experienced wideout by agreeing to some sort of pay cut or cap-lowering extension?

Everything is on the table for Veach — who should have plenty of money to work with after an expected restructure of Mahomes’ long-term deal. The priorities, of course, will be either retaining or replacing DL Chris Jones, DB L’Jarius Sneed, LT Donovan Smith and DE Mike Danna.

NFL Insider Says Chiefs Can Save $37 Million by Restructuring Patrick Mahomes Contract in 2024

Speaking of that “expected restructure,” NFL on CBS insider Jonathan Jones outlined what the Chiefs are expected to save in 2024 after reworking Mahomes’ contract once again.

“Mahomes’ cap hit in 2024 is currently at $59.8 million, according to sources with access to the league’s internal salary cap system,” he noted. “That number should actually be $58.55 million since he didn’t win the MVP and thus didn’t get the $1.25 million extra.”

“No matter what the number is, though, the Chiefs are certain to get Mahomes’ cap number lower for 2024 by the start of the new league year in March,” Jones went on. “A simple contract restructure would save the team roughly $37 million in cap space, and Mahomes would have a cap hit in 2024 in the low 20s.”

KC’s current cap hit is right around $24 million this spring. Adding the full $37 million in savings would put them somewhere around $61 million. Factor in an MVS pay cut and a few other cap-saving moves and the Chiefs could actually have plenty of financial flexibility as they try for a three-peat.