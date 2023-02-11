2019 Super Bowl Champ Headlines Chiefs Elevations vs Eagles

The final roster moves are in for both organizations ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.

ESPN NFL insider Field Yates was the first to report the Kansas City Chiefs’ portion of the news as KC chose to use both of their available practice squad elevations on February 11. “The Chiefs have elevated WR Marcus Kemp and C Austin Reiter from the practice squad for [the] Super Bowl,” Yates relayed.

On the other side of the head-to-head, the Philadelphia Eagles Twitter account announced their roster moves — and there were three of them.

They informed: “Eagles have activated P Arryn Siposs from [the] Injured Reserve and elevated S Anthony Harris and WR Greg Ward from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s game.”

Chiefs Add Super Bowl Experience With Austin Reiter & Marcus Kemp

With a healthy roster heading into the Super Bowl, the Chiefs didn’t really need to bolster any position group due to injury. Instead, they elevated experience — with a track record in both the postseason and the title game.

The former starting center for Kansas City, Reiter, has started six playoff games for the Chiefs and appeared in eight. He not only won the Super Bowl with KC in 2019, but he was back again for the repeat bid in 2020.

With Creed Humphrey now manning his old position and a stacked interior OL around him, who knows if Reiter will take the field in 2023, but it never hurts to have experience like him ready and waiting in case of an injury.

Kemp wasn’t on the 2019 roster that won the Super Bowl, but he has been active for nine Chiefs playoff games including the 2020 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s also a core special teamer and a veteran asset that didn’t bat an eye when called upon at wide receiver against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship.

Like Reiter, he’s been in this moment before and it’s in no way too big for him. These are wise elevations from head coach Andy Reid — who’s been to one or two Super Bowls before too.