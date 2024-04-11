Chiefs Fans Rally After Ex-49ers Pro Bowler Makes Bold Super Bowl Claim

Excuses, excuses. The latest Kansas City Chiefs championship was considered to be a relatively clean game by most, but former San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowler Donte Whitner shared a different opinion on April 9.

During an interview spot with Kay Adams of the “Up & Adams Show,” Whitner brought up the 2024 Super Bowl.

“And when we think about the Super Bowl as well, I think that the 49ers played against the refs as well, guys,” the former NFL defensive back voiced. “When we look at that film and you see bear hugs on those defensive ends, right? And you really see it in blatant moments in the game, the 49ers played against Taylor Swift, the refs and the Kansas City Chiefs. All three.”

Adams could do nothing but laugh after the Swift addition.

“I was not ready for that,” the host admitted. Replying: “Okay, I’ll let you say that. I’m not going to question that.”

Chiefs Kingdom Responds to Donte Whitner’s Claims That Refs Helped KC Win Super Bowl Over 49ers

Niners Nation has now lost two narrow Super Bowls to the Chiefs in recent years — so some bitterness is expected. Having said that, KC fans did not just let this comment slide on social media.

“Penalties 49ers 6 for 40, Chiefs 6 for 55,” one user reacted. “Say it again Donte.”

Another popular Chiefs retort read: “Cool. Another person who is all about making excuses and not about accepting responsibility. We need more of this in our society. 🤥”

And a third joked: “I thought his name was Whitner not Whiner. Nevertheless, shameless.”

Since Whitner referenced film, one KC supporter actually brought some video evidence of their own. “The 49ers literally scored a touchdown on a play that shouldn’t have counted. But yes. ‘bear hugs’ 👌🏼,” they wrote, with a clip of the trick play to Christian McCaffrey.

The 49ers literally scored a touchdown on a play that shouldn’t have counted. But yes. “bear hugs” 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/W6Ghld4x5s — Kansas City Tailgate (@KC_Tailgate) April 9, 2024

As the video states, the 49ers got away with an illegal man downfield on this TD.

Notably, Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu — who missed the Super Bowl with injury — chimed in: “Oh brother. People don’t take they L’s anymore.”

Kansas City podcaster Farzin Vousoughian also summed up the game for any doubters like Whitner who are still out there.

“Both teams were penalized 6 times (Chiefs penalized 15 more yards),” he began. “49ers got away with an illegal man downfield on a touchdown play. 49ers blew a 10-point lead. Chiefs only had 1 touchdown in regulation. 49ers had a PAT blocked. 49ers players didn’t even know the OT rules. But yes cry about the refs 🤣🤣🤣.”

And countless others around the KC community rallied as well.

49ers Considered 2025 Super Bowl Favorites Over Chiefs

As of April 11, the Chiefs are not the favorites to win the Lombardi Trophy in 2024-25 according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The 49ers currently have +500 odds to win the NFL’s big game next season, while Kansas City is being given +650 odds. Obviously, a KC victory would complete a legendary Super Bowl “3-peat.”

Outside of the two reigning conference champions, the Baltimore Ravens rank third with +900 odds, followed by the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills sharing the fourth spot at +1300. The only other teams with odds under +2000 are the Houston Texans (+1500), Cincinnati Bengals (+1500) and Philadelphia Eagles (+1600).

We’ll see if these odds change at all after the 2024 NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday, April 25.