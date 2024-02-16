Taylor Swift Makes Overwhelming Gesture to Family of Chiefs Parade Victim

Lisa Lopez-Galvan was killed during the shooting that took place at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade and rally outside Union Station in KC.

In her honor, a GoFundMe has been created for any and all family and loved ones of the deceased. It is set up under the full name: Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Memorial.

On February 16, this fund received a noticeable boost from a prominent name. In the form of two back-to-back donations, American singer-songwriter — and newfound Chiefs supporter — Taylor Swift sent $100,000 to the Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Memorial, raising the total amount well past it’s $75,000 goal.

Along with the generous financial support, Swift messaged the family: “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift.”

The GoFundMe description for this memorial provides more information on Lopez-Galvan.

“This fund has been set up to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan,” it reads. “Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed. She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years. She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life. This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. Any amount is appreciated.”

At approximately 9:45 a.m. CST on February 16, this fundraiser has already received 2.3K donations and counting, raising over $220,000.

Taylor Swift Was Not Present at Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

Ahead of the parade, there was a New York Post report that Kansas City officials “might have” asked Swift not to attend.

Mayor Quinton Lucas refuted this claim on X, however, calling it “not true at all” on February 13.

“Just had a great chat with @kcpolice Chief [Stacey] Graves,” Lucas stated at the time. “We’re enchanted to welcome everyone to tomorrow’s parade and the women and men of our police department are prepared to keep all safe. We’ll have a great championship celebration for our Chiefs!”

In the end, Swift was unable to attend — but her absence had nothing to do with KC officials asking her to stay away. Yahoo! News reporter Carly Silva explained why Swift was missing on February 14.

“Swift, 34, had a valid excuse for her absence,” Silva relayed, “as the music superstar has already touched down in Melbourne, Australia for her upcoming set of Eras Tour concerts taking place in the land down under.”

According to Yahoo! News, Swift is preparing for “three shows at Melbourne Cricket Ground this upcoming weekend [Feb. 16-18], before heading to Sydney for four more shows at Accor Stadium later this month.”

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — Swift’s boyfriend — spent most of the parade with his mother, Donna Kelce.

More About Chiefs Parade Victim Lisa Lopez-Galvan

The victim that Kansas City, Swift and the entire nation have rallied around was a local radio host at KKFI, mother of two and wife to Mike Galvan. Her adult son suffered a gunshot wound as well but is expected to survive according to CBS Mornings.

“She was the most wonderful, beautiful person,” a close friend told the KC Star. “She was a local DJ, did everybody’s weddings. We all know her. She was so full of life.”

KKFI also released a statement, noting that “this senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community.”

“[She] was an extrovert and devoted mother from a prominent Latino family in the area,” Rosa Izurieta and Martha Ramirez, two childhood friends who worked with her at a staffing company, told the Associated Press.

Lopez-Galvan was known by her DJ nickname, “Lisa G.” During an interview with the CBS Mornings crew, her brother voiced that her death “feels like a bad dream.”