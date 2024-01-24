Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift’s First Impression of Shirtless Jason Kelce

Travis and Jason Kelce dropped the Divisional Round episode of the New Heights podcast on January 24, and of course, the pair of brothers had to discuss Jason’s shirtless viral antics versus the Buffalo Bills.

In case you missed it, Jason took his shirt off after Travis Kelce scored a Kansas City Chiefs touchdown. He then proceeded to jump from the viewing suite down into the stands to chug a beer with a fan.

Within the conversation, Travis Kelce brought up Jason’s wife, Kylie, and how the camera crews missed her reaction — which disappointed the Chiefs superstar. “I wanted to see her reaction to all of this so bad,” Travis voiced, leading to a hilarious story involving Taylor Swift and Jason and Kylie Kelce.

Jason Kelce only knows one way to make an impression NEW EPISODE PREMIERES NOW: https://t.co/ncj8hIYVbS pic.twitter.com/sbNF8O1wBr — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 24, 2024

“I’m not gonna lie, I gave Kylie a heads up,” Jason began. “The moment we got into the suite, I said — ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of that suite.’ And she said — ‘Jason, don’t you dare.'”

But as Travis noted, Jason was already “determined” and at that point, there was “no stopping him.” That’s where Swift came in.

“[Kylie] was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor,” the long-time Philadelphia Eagles center went on. “I was like — ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at the bar. This is part of the charm, this is part of the Jason Kelce charm.”

Travis finally cut in, joking that Jason’s “best first impression is the worst impression ever” so that he can only go up from there, adding: “Well, Tay said she absolutely loved you, so anyway.”

Honest question, who wouldn’t love Jason Kelce?

Patrick Mahomes Comments on Jason Kelce Going Shirtless

Carrington Harrison of 610 Sports Radio’s The Drive also talked with quarterback Patrick Mahomes about what he thought of Jason Kelce’s shirtless escapades on January 23.

“That doesn’t even make his top five [or] top 10 [moments], I’m guessing?” Harrison asked.

To which Mahomes replied: “No, man. That’s just Jason being Jason. That Kelce family, they live on high energy and they’re a family, man. They love each other and they’re going to support each other, so it’s cool to see.”

The Chiefs QB also called it an “all-time moment,” before admitting that “who knows what [Jason Kelce] will do this week” at the AFC Championship game in Baltimore against the Ravens.

Jason Kelce Praises Bills Mafia Experience vs. Chiefs

The Chiefs players may have been the subject of some harsh Bills Mafia trash talk, according to Travis, but both brothers seemed to enjoy the Buffalo experience aside from that. Jason, in particular, loved every single minute of it.

“It was incredible,” the older Kelce brother stated candidly during the podcast. “Honestly, one of the most fun experiences I’ve ever had from start to finish.”

Jason acknowledged that he has not been to a ton of tailgates, being that he’s a player, before praising Buffalo fans for providing an “electric atmosphere.”

The veteran offensive lineman did partake in some of the Bills Mafia traditions, but not all of them. For example, he took a shot of liquor out of a bowling ball during the tailgate and performed the shirtless beer chug at the game, but he did not jump through a burning table.

“I was hoping I was going to get an opportunity [to jump through a table],” Jason Kelce joked, “and it just didn’t arrive. Maybe next time.”

The two Kelce brothers even made a loose pact to go experience as many tailgates as they can together around the National Football League after they retire.