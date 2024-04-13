Taylor Swift Delivers Chiefs Vibes in New Photos With Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is spending as much time as possible with girlfriend Taylor Swift this offseason.

While rumors swirled that Kelce and Swift were traveling to Indio, California to attend Coachella, the couple remained in Los Angeles. The “Blank Space” singer and Kelce were spotted heading to Sushi Park, a local celebrity favorite. Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, couldn’t help but point out Swift was rocking a Chiefs red jacket.

A fan account posted, “Taylor slowly copying Travis style>>>.”

Swift, who attended 13 Chiefs games this past season, rocked numerous red tops and jackets to support Kelce’s team. The red puffer jacket she wore to Kansas City’s Wild Card playoff win against the Miami Dolphins went viral. Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and designer of the custom coat, received a licensing deal with the NFL shortly afterward.

The 34-year-old pop star also rocked a red Chiefs jacket for the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium as Kelce won his third Super Bowl ring.

A few nights before grabbing sushi, Kelce was in his hometown for the live taping of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce. The brothers filmed the episode at the University of Cincinnati’s Fifth Third Arena.

At the end of the event, the brothers received diplomas from the college. While the Beastie Boys’ “Fight For Your Right” blared, Travis shook the hand of UC’s president, Dr. Neville Pinto, before chugging and slamming a beer.

Neither Kelce brother participate in their respective graduation ceremonies, as reported by The Cincinnati Enquirer. “Jason got a degree in marketing, but didn’t attend commencement. Travis finished his remaining credit hours to complete his degree in interdisciplinary studies from the College of Arts and Sciences in 2022.”

Travis Kelce Joked About His Weight Gain After His Vacation Photos With Taylor Swift Went Viral

During an episode of “New Heights” last month, guest Saquon Barkley asked who could drink more.

In a contest, “I’m pretty sure I’ve beaten Jason the last three to five times in chug-off,” Travis said. Jason scoffs. “I can drink more volume,” the recently retired Philadelphia Eagles star countered. “I don’t think that’s even a question.”

Travis strongly disagreed. “You’re already down to 260 (pounds),” he said. “We’re in the same weight class now.” Jason clarifies he weighs 283 pounds. Kelce doesn’t offer an exact number, but defends himself by saying, “It’s March!” Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp doesn’t start until June 13.

Kelce’s comments came just days after paparazzi photos of his vacation with Swift went viral across social media platforms. With Swift’s “Eras” concert tour on break until May, Kelce and the 14-time Grammy winner jetted off to the Bahamas for a vacation on Harbor Island.

The 6-foot-5 All-Pro’s in-season weight is 250 pounds. While the 34-year-old might not be in tip-top NFL shape six weeks removed from the Super Bowl, he’s still fit.

Rapper Lil Dicky Called Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Relationship ‘The Best Thing Ever’

On the latest episode of “New Heights,” Travis and Jason were joined by rapper Lil Dicky, who described the famous couple’s relationship as a great American love story. Lil Dicky, whose real name is Dave Burd, called Swift and Travis’ romance “the best thing ever.”

“I think there’s just something that makes everyone feel like the world is like high school, where your most popular pop star beloved musician somehow how met your most popular beloved athlete and they actually fell in love and it’s just real… Anyone who hates on it is a bitter loser.”