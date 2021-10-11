New Details About Joe Thuney’s Injury Show How Tough He Really Is

“I don’t really have any injuries to give you right now other than Joe Thuney we talked about last night has got a broken hand,” Reid said during his opening statement on Monday, October 11. “He had that throughout the game and continued to play, didn’t miss any plays as we went forward there. He actually did a pretty good job in there.”

Based on Reid’s remarks, it would be surprising to see Thuney miss time due to his fractured hand. If he was able to wrap it up and still be a quality player on the field, then it is unlikely the veteran will miss any time because of the injury. That also makes Thuney a stone-cold warrior.

Chiefs Beat Down by Bills

In a highly-anticipated matchup between two AFC powerhouses, Kansas City was beat down by a Buffalo team that was clearly better on both sides of the football.

The Bills offense racked up 462 yards of total offense; quarterback Josh Allen threw for 315 yards and three passing touchdowns, and also had 11 carries for 59 yards and another score on the ground, per ESPN’s box score. As for Buffalo’s defense, they got the best of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City’s offense in Week 5. Mahomes threw for 272 yards, two touchdowns, and also had two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six. He also rushed eight times for 61 yards and had one lost fumble.

“Yeah, when things aren’t going right, it’s not necessarily communication as much as it is the execution part of it and then maybe trying too hard to make something happen,” Reid said when asked if he saw communication issues on both sides of the football. “Whether it’s gaining an extra yard, whether it’s trying to make a throw, tipped ball, lineman keeping a hand down on it or handing it off, it’s one of all these things. I don’t know if that’s necessarily communication, but it comes across that way. I think people know what they’re doing, you’ve just got to do it and you can’t go above what you’re supposed to do, just let the play happen.”