Chiefs’ Joe Thuney Suffers Injury vs. Bills, Recovery Timeline Uncertain

Not only did the Kansas City Chiefs lose at home to the Buffalo Bills 38-20 on national television in Week 5, but they also suffered injuries to several key players, one of which was a valuable starter on offense.

Starting left guard Joe Thuney suffered a fractured hand against Buffalo, according to head coach Andy Reid. The severity — and ultimately the recovery timetable — for Thuney’s injury is unclear at this point.

“As far as injuries go, Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) hurt his left knee. We’ll just see how it goes overnight here into tomorrow. Tyreek (Hill) also hurt his knee a little bit. Then, (Joe) Thuney fractured a hand. Then, Chris Lammons had a skin laceration, he’ll be fine. Then, (Travis) Kelce had a little bit of a stinger,” Reid said in his postgame opening statement.

Chiefs Beat Down by Bills

In a highly-anticipated matchup between two AFC powerhouses, Kansas City was beat down by a Buffalo team that was clearly better on both sides of the football.

The Bills offense racked up 462 yards of total offense; quarterback Josh Allen threw for 315 yards and three passing touchdowns, and also had 11 carries for 59 yards and another score on the ground, per ESPN’s box score. As for Buffalo’s defense, they got the best of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City’s offense in Week 5. Mahomes threw for 272 yards, two touchdowns, and also had two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six. He also rushed eight times for 61 yards and had one lost fumble.