Former Chiefs 3-Year Edge Rusher Works Out for AFC West Rival: Report

After signing veteran linebacker Reggie Ragland on November 10, the Las Vegas Raiders brought in another former Kansas City Chiefs player to potentially fill in some of the gaps on their roster.
The Raiders worked out defensive end Tim Ward on November 11, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.
Ward, 25, entered the NFL undrafted out of Old Dominion in 2019. He signed with the Chiefs in May of that year but was placed on the non-football/injury list shortly thereafter and would remain there for the entirety of the 2019 season, per Pro Football Reference.
In 2020, Ward spent the season on and off Kansas City’s practice squad and was also promoted to the active roster for one game, recording 5 tackles, 2 quarterback hits, and 1 tackle for loss during the outing. In September of 2021, Ward was released by the Chiefs during roster cutdowns ahead of the regular season, putting an end to his stint in Kansas City.
During the 2021 season, Ward caught on with the New York Jets. He played in 11 games for them, registering 12 tackles and 2 passes defended, per Pro Football Reference. On August 16, the Jets released Ward and he has remained a free agent since then.
KC’s Defense Stout in 2nd Half vs. Titans
In Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, the Chiefs’ defense struggled in the first half. The unit came out of the first 30 minutes of the game having given up 2 touchdowns to running back Derrick Henry, who also broke off a 56-yard run in the second quarter.
However, things changed in the second half. In the final 30 minutes of the game, Kansas City’s defense gave up just 3 points, and five of Tennessee’s seven offensive drives were three-and-outs. In overtime, the Titans had one offensive drive that resulted in a turnover on downs to end the game.
Spags Talks Chiefs Defense
Speaking to the media on November 10, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spoke highly of Kansas City’s second-half defensive effort in the Week 9 victory.
“Yeah, I tell you we spoke at halftime and knew that it was really two runs and a boot pass that kind of – it was the explosive passes that kind of led to them getting their points and we always talk about ‘eliminate explosive passes’ and on a number of those or on those particular three it was simple, fundamental, getting out of a gap and then the pass play was simply eyes on a man, lost eyes and he’s wide open so we just got together and we said if we do those things better than we can play defense better and that’s what they (Chiefs defense) did. They rolled with it, kept the intensity and the attitude of playing attitude defense really good in the second half and it turned pretty good,” Spags said.
Spags also gave his review of rookie first-round pick Trent McDuffie, who played for the first time since injuring his hamstring in Week 1 and spending the last seven weeks on injured reserve.
“Yeah, I was just talking about Trent (McDuffie). I thought he did a really good job, Adam (Teicher),” Spags explained. “You know I say this all the time, is sometimes corners don’t get any recognition when they’re doing exactly what you want them to do, right? They’re over there pressed, and the quarterback doesn’t throw it there, but he had two really good plays where he was hip to hip on a nine‐route.
“The other thing I thought he did a really good job of – him, LJ (L’Jarius Sneed), and Jaylen (Watson) all had a shot at it – is in those situations they were looking for the football because when you don’t look the yellow flag tends to come out so that helps us a little bit. But it thought he did a nice job.”