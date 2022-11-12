Former Chiefs 3-Year Edge Rusher Works Out for AFC West Rival: Report

After signing veteran linebacker Reggie Ragland on November 10, the Las Vegas Raiders brought in another former Kansas City Chiefs player to potentially fill in some of the gaps on their roster.

The Raiders worked out defensive end Tim Ward on November 11, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

The #Raiders worked out former #Chiefs DE Tim Ward today. — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) November 11, 2022

Ward, 25, entered the NFL undrafted out of Old Dominion in 2019. He signed with the Chiefs in May of that year but was placed on the non-football/injury list shortly thereafter and would remain there for the entirety of the 2019 season, per Pro Football Reference.

In 2020, Ward spent the season on and off Kansas City’s practice squad and was also promoted to the active roster for one game, recording 5 tackles, 2 quarterback hits, and 1 tackle for loss during the outing. In September of 2021, Ward was released by the Chiefs during roster cutdowns ahead of the regular season, putting an end to his stint in Kansas City.

During the 2021 season, Ward caught on with the New York Jets. He played in 11 games for them, registering 12 tackles and 2 passes defended, per Pro Football Reference. On August 16, the Jets released Ward and he has remained a free agent since then.

KC’s Defense Stout in 2nd Half vs. Titans

In Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, the Chiefs’ defense struggled in the first half. The unit came out of the first 30 minutes of the game having given up 2 touchdowns to running back Derrick Henry, who also broke off a 56-yard run in the second quarter.

#Titans RB Derrick Henry breaks off a 56-yard run on 1st down. #Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed with the tackle. pic.twitter.com/XI482lJrpp — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) November 7, 2022

However, things changed in the second half. In the final 30 minutes of the game, Kansas City’s defense gave up just 3 points, and five of Tennessee’s seven offensive drives were three-and-outs. In overtime, the Titans had one offensive drive that resulted in a turnover on downs to end the game.

On 3rd & 8, #Chiefs veteran edge rusher Carlos Dunlap sacks #Titans QB Malik Willis. #Chiefs are getting the ball back in a tie game and 2 minutes left. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/5cDTKwdrph — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) November 7, 2022

Spags Talks Chiefs Defense

Speaking to the media on November 10, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spoke highly of Kansas City’s second-half defensive effort in the Week 9 victory.