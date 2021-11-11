Former Chiefs Quarterback Signs With AFC Contender

One AFC contender had a quarterback swept up from their practice squad, sparking them to sign another with ties to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Tennessee Titans signed quarterback Kevin Hogan to the practice squad, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. The move came after Matt Barkley was signed to the Carolina Panthers 53-man roster from the Tennessee practice squad.

Hogan was a fifth-round draft choice of the Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft. After signing a four-year rookie deal with Kansas City that year, Hogan was cut in September, bringing his tenure with the Chiefs to nothing more than a matter of months. Since then, he has spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Washington Football Team, Denver Broncos, and most recently the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020, per Pro Football Reference.

Another Former Chiefs QB Works Out for Titans

Jordan Ta’amu — another former Chiefs quarterback — was also part of the group that worked out for Tennessee, according to the transaction report.

Ta’amu originally joined Kansas City back in 2020, when he was waived following the preseason and then signed to the team’s practice squad. He was released from the team again on October 27, signed a reserve/futures contract with the Chiefs on January 12, 2021, and was waived on May 10, per Pro Football Talk.

The Chiefs have opted to stick with one quarterback on their practice squad for the 2021 season, with that player being Shane Buechele. The team has opted to use a practice squad protection on him over the past month, as his familiarity with this system would become beneficial if Patrick Mahomes or Chad Henne — the only quarterbacks on the active roster — had to miss time for some reason.

Chiefs Add Center, Drop TE

Kansas City made some maneuvers of their own in Week 10, shifting around the offensive talent on the practice squad.

The Chiefs terminated the contract of tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart and signed center Darryl Williams to the practice squad, per the league’s transaction wire.

Transaction Tuesday, #Chiefs edition (per NFL’s transaction report) – OL Kyle Long (PUP) returns to practice, 21 days to activate

– C Darryl Williams back to practice squad

– TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart cut from practice squad

Griffin-Stewart was supposed to be the replacement for linebacker Christian Rozeboom, who was scooped up by the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. However, Kansas City has apparently gone a different direction and instead want to add some offensive line depth. That likely has to do with some of the injuries they are dealing with along that unit.

Mike Remmers (back) and Lucas Niang (ribs) did not practice on Wednesday, November 10, according to the team’s injury report, which puts into question their availability for Kansas City’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10. If they were unable to play, veteran Andrew Wylie would fill the void at right tackle, making Nick Allegretti the lone depth option at guard along Austin Blythe, who can play guard and center. Guard Kyle Long (PUP) started practicing on Wednesday for the first time this season, but that doesn’t guarantee he will be available for the Sunday, November 14 outing.

Outside of the active roster, the team had no other offensive lineman on the practice squad, hence the addition of Williams, who was a part of the practice squad until he was cut to make room for defensive end Shilique Calhoun on Tuesday, October 19.