Tony Romo Voices ‘Scary’ Warning to Chiefs During Week 5 Broadcast

In a sport like the NFL, it’s never beneficial to look ahead. Underestimate your immediate opponent and risk getting run over by the competition.

The Kansas City Chiefs are focused on the Las Vegas Raiders right now ahead of a Monday Night Football matchup that will close out Week 5. Having said that, fans are very aware of the upcoming Week 6 opponent — the AFC-rival Buffalo Bills.

After watching Buffalo obliterate the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 9, CBS broadcaster and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo had a bit of a warning for Chiefs Kingdom.

Tony Romo: Buffalo Bills Are ‘Scary for Opponents Right Now’

The comment came during the postgame recap as Romo and partner Jim Nantz looked ahead to their next scheduled broadcast.

"This is a complete football team…This is scary for opponents right now." Ahead of his call of Buffalo-KC in Week 6, Tony Romo had high praise for the @BuffaloBills. pic.twitter.com/zUJmfgex4t — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 9, 2022

“If you wanted to go into Kansas City, going into that game and saying, ‘how can we play good to have some confidence?’ Today was that day [for the Bills],” Romo began.

“It was a perfect execution, guys made plays. It was windy out there and they still made it look easy,” he continued on, touting Buffalo’s might heading into Week 6. “This is a complete football team, and they’re a little banged up. This is scary for opponents right now.”

Romo was sure to add that he “knows how good the Chiefs are” before noting that seeing the Bills live made him realize how close the two AFC powerhouses appear. “This is going to be one of those [games] where these two teams — next week is gonna be an all-out war, you said possibly for, number one [seed] advantage.”

“Who knows, way down the road,” Nantz said finishing Romo’s thought as the two CBS stars spectated on the AFC playoff picture.

Now obviously, a lot of this is way too much looking ahead. As we stated in the open, first things first is taking care of the Raiders at home. You cannot let that slip away because you’re thinking about Buffalo — kind of how the Indianapolis loss did ahead of Tampa Bay.

Then, even if you do win on Monday, you have to take it one week at a time. A tiebreaker over the Bills would be nice to have in the back pocket but you have to secure the AFC West division and a postseason berth first before you can even dream about the No. 1 seed bye.

Thanks for the warning, Tony, but the Chiefs will worry about Las Vegas for now.

Chiefs Enter MNF as Heavy Favorite, Must Keep Foot on the Gas Pedal

If you perused social media this morning, all you probably saw was how dominant the Chiefs have been over the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium the past few seasons.

Heading into tonight’s Raiders-Chiefs game, Patrick Mahomes is 22-3 vs. AFC West teams, the most wins by any QB in his first 25 divisional starts. He has been particularly strong against Las Vegas. During Mahomes’ eight starts vs. the Raiders, the Chiefs have averaged 37.4 PPG. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2022

As an example, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter wrote that “heading into tonight’s Raiders-Chiefs game, Patrick Mahomes is 22-3 vs. AFC West teams, the most wins by any QB in his first 25 divisional starts. He has been particularly strong against Las Vegas. During Mahomes’ eight starts vs. the Raiders, the Chiefs have averaged 37.4 PPG.”

Ladies and gentlemen, that’s bulletin board material for Las Vegas and those types of storylines could be cause for concern if Kansas City doesn’t come out as motivated as they need to be in order to get the job done at home.

Football is a game that’s determined by 50% game-planning and talent, and the other 50% is that hunger to win. The Chiefs must keep their foot on the gas pedal on October 10 if they want to keep their run of good play going versus the Raiders.