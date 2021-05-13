Chiefs Trade for Former 1st-Round CB From Vikings: Report

With former top cover man Bashaud Breeland still available for the taking on the free agent market, the Kansas City Chiefs elected to address its need for cornerback depth in a different fashion on Thursday, May 13.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Chiefs have agreed to acquire fourth-year cornerback Mike Hughes from the Minnesota Vikings. The compensation, first reported by ESPN colleague Field Yates, also includes a 2022 seventh-round draft pick from Minnesota in exchange for Kansas Citys 2022 sixth-round selection.

The Chiefs are sending their 2022 sixth-round pick to Minnesota for Hughes and their 2022 seventh-round pick, per source. https://t.co/XKJ2JPH9hO — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 13, 2021

Hughes Adds First-Round Talent to Chiefs Secondary

Hughes, originally drafted 30th overall by the Vikings in 2018, becomes the latest ex-first-rounder targeted by general manager Brett Veach, who has also signed cornerback DeAndre Baker, defensive end Taco Charlton and offensive lineman Kyle Long as reclamation projects over the last two seasons.

Throughout his first three seasons in the league, the 5-foot-10, 189-pounder has compiled 80 total tackles, 13 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions across 24 games and seven starts.

At only 24 years old with limited playing time under his belt, Hughes offers the Chiefs some untapped potential heading into the 2021 season. The Central Florida product has been significantly hindered by injuries early in his career, missing 10 games as a rookie after tearing his ACL and seeing action in only four games last season while battling a neck injury sustained in Week 17 of the 2019 campaign.

According to USA Today’s Chiefs Wire, Kansas City had previously expressed interest in Hughes having hosted him for a top-30 visit and attending his UCF pro day prior to the 2018 NFL draft.

