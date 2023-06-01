Trade Proposal Sends Chiefs RB to Former KC Coach for Draft Pick

Kansas City Chiefs fourth-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been a popular name brought up in trade discussions this off-season. And Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton is the latest analyst to present a trade scenario in which CEH is shipped out of Kansas City.

In a May 31 article, Moton lists seven post-June 1 moves that NFL teams should make before training camp. Among those is a scenario in which the Chiefs trade Edwards-Helaire to the New York Giants. Moton thinks CEH could be an insurance policy for running back Saquon Barkley, who is currently in a contract dispute with the Giants.

“He could have somewhat of a bounce-back campaign under offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who served as Kansas City’s quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator between 2020 and 2021. In that two-year span, the 24-year-old caught 55 passes for 426 yards and three touchdowns,” Moton wrote of Edwards-Helaire.

“Already familiar with the concepts of Kafka’s passing attack, Edwards-Helaire could become a solid No. 2 running back option in New York with room for a bigger workload if the team’s contract situation with Barkley leads to an extended holdout or a trade.”

What would the compensation be in return for CEH? A late-round pick, according to Moton (but he did not specify which late-round pick).

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Could Be on Trade Block

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on March 5, trading Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a potential option for the defending Super Bowl champions, and “some” NFL teams are aware of that.

“Some teams have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on their radar as a potential trade option, though I don’t believe Kansas City is actively shopping him,” Fowler wrote. “It could be more of a ‘we will listen’ situation.”

With that being said — it would be wise for the Chiefs to wait until the preseason or early regular season to trade away Edwards-Helaire.

As it currently stands, along with CEH, Kansas City’s backfield consists of Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, La’Mical Perine, and undrafted rookie Deneric Prince. If Perine or Prince were to make enough of an impact this summer that they earn a roster spot in Kansas City come September, then the Chiefs would no longer have a need for Edwards-Helaire and could pursue a trade at that point.

However, if neither Perine nor Prince can carve out a spot on the active roster, then the defending Super Bowl champions should keep CEH for the 2023 season as a depth piece that can provide relief for Pacheco.

Andy Reid Spoke Highly of Clyde Edwards-Helaire at OTAs

Speaking to the media after Day 3 of organized team activities (OTAs) on May 24, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked what he’s seen from Edwards-Helaire, who didn’t play the second half of the 2022 season due to a high ankle sprain.

“(Clyde Edwards-Helaire) came back in good shape and is working hard,” Reid said.

He looks great, quick (and) strong. I’m happy for him.”

Edwards-Helaire was getting a good chunk of the first-team reps during the first set of OTAs with Isiah Pacheco sidelined, and took advantage of those extra opportunities.

“RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is in great shape, and Reid said he noticed he looks quick and strong. CEH caught a TD down the left sideline from Mahomes during 7-on-7, which had Travis Kelce screaming in excitement,” Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride wrote on May 24. “CEH is stepping up early in offseason with Isiah Pacheco sidelined.”

After getting his fifth-year option declined by the Chiefs, Edwards-Helaire has one year remaining on his rookie deal. That means he will become a free agent for the first time in his NFL career in 2024.