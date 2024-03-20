Travis Kelce Reacts to Andy Reid Texting Hollywood Brown About ‘Diamonds’

In case you missed it, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid texted new wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown after he agreed to terms with KC.

“Hollywood, think Red today, KC Red with diamonds!!!” Coach Reid messaged, along with his name and a winking emoji. In turn, Brown responded: “Yessir love the sound of that. Think Hollywood Brown. Lights, Camera, Action.” The wide receiver included some emojis of his own, including a red heart, diamond ring and two rocket ships.

This conversation was revealed by Brown himself, via Instagram, and both Jason and Travis Kelce reacted to this entire exchange — as well as the signing itself — on the March 20 episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

“Kansas City goes Hollywood!” Jason Kelce proclaimed, as Travis voiced that the Chiefs “got my dawg.” The superstar tight end quickly added that he is “[expletive] pumped, man.”

To no surprise, after talking a little more about the addition, the two disciples of Coach Reid had some fun with the text.

“One of the best things [about the signing] was Coach Reid’s text,” Travis Kelce noted, reading the message aloud with a devilish grin on his face.

“If there’s one guy that knows a little bit about Hollywood it’s Andy Reid, baby,” the Chiefs star voiced. “L.A.’s finest right there.”

Jason Kelce also commented that “this is impressive by Big Red.” Joking: “First of all, I didn’t know people talked to each other like this… I didn’t know Andy was such a diamonds guy. He’s a big diamonds guy!”

That set up Travis, who replied, “especially in the last five years.” From there, the convo transitioned hilariously to the idea of different “Andy Reid emojis.”

Travis Kelce’s Thoughts on Chiefs Signing Hollywood Brown

Before getting into the texts, Travis Kelce did give his candid thoughts on the signing and his new WR teammate in 2024.

“It’s awesome, man,” he stated earlier in the podcast. “I’m pumped about this one, man. The guy can absolutely fly. Talked to my Oklahoma Sooners [connections] on what type of guy [Brown] is and everybody just raves about the person he is in the building.”

“Saw him on Twitch, streaming [on] the day he signed or the day he confirmed it, and he was having a good old time,” Travis went on. “I think it’s going to be a great addition to the locker room, as well as on the field, man.”

In true Travis Kelce fashion, he ended by saying that he’s “pumped to get in the building and get to work, baby.”

Jason Kelce also acknowledged that “this is a big move for the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Hollywood Brown Excited to Joins Chiefs Because of Patrick Mahomes & ‘Mutual Interest’

During his introductory press conference on March 18, Brown was asked why he wanted to play for Kansas City — outside of the obvious.

“Pat [Mahomes] was a big part of it,” Brown admitted. “Being able to play with Pat, Coach Reid, [the] winning culture, an offense I feel like I can come in [and] help. I can fit in. All of those things played a part.”

Brown also noted that the “mutual interest” from the Chiefs was appealing to him as well, being that they wanted him just as much as he wanted to join KC.

The speedy wideout later revealed that he thought he was going to get drafted by Kansas City, originally, citing the team’s interest in him at the time. “The world got a way of having things come around like that,” Brown said with a smile.