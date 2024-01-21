Travis Kelce’s Hype Speech Ahead of Chiefs-Bills Game Raises Eyebrows

The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional round on Sunday, January 21, and tight end Travis Kelce is hyped.

Leading the Chiefs through the tunnel at Highmark Stadium, Kelce wanted to get his teammates amped with a pregame speech. However, Kelce’s choice of words immediately turned some heads in Buffalo.

“Where else would you rather be, baby?” Kelce yelled. “Where else would you rather be? Bout to turn this thing up!”

A video of the Chiefs captain’s comments quickly went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. The question, “Where else would you rather be?” is from former Bills head coach, Marv Levy.

Levy, who led the Bills to four straight Super Bowl appearances, is nothing short of a legend in Buffalo. The Pro Football Hall of Fame remarked, “Prior to the start of every game, Marv would challenge his players with a rhetorical question. It became his trademark. The coach would ask aloud, “Gentlemen, where would you rather be than right here right now?”

While Levy was the head coach of the Chiefs for five seasons before landing in Buffalo, Bills fans didn’t appreciate Kelce using his words in their stadium. One fan posted, “Ugh… Kelce won’t be saying that after kickoff!!! Go Bills!!! Let’s Go!!!!” Another person wrote, “He better watch his mouth.” One man reacted, “Bills by 30 after seeing this.”

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Is Not Scared of Playing on the Road in Buffalo

For the first time in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ career, Kansas City has a playoff game on the road. Playing at Highmark Stadium is different than other road games. Bills Mafia is one of the loudest, most dedicated fan bases in the entire league.

The Chiefs enter the AFC Divisional round as 2.5-point underdogs, mostly due to the fact the Bills have home field advantage. However, the Chiefs won more games on the road than at Arrowhead this season.

Speaking to reporters on January 19, “It’s not easy to go anywhere and get a win in the NFL,” Kelce said. “But coach Reid does a great job of getting everything organized in that regard… It starts with team meetings, setting the tempo, and how we’re going to attack them. And just the mind frame. The mindset we gotta have throughout the week to get some good work in.”

Kelce is also not stressed about the Bills Mafia crowd at Highmark Stadium. Even if they start throwing snowballs onto the field, Kelce is pumped for the challenge.

“It’s a hostile environment. It’s Bills Mafia, man! That’s their home field advantage. I’m sure the guys love playing for that fan base. I grew up in Cleveland. We were throwing beer bottles at people… there’s no way to stop it. You just play in the conditions you’re playing.”

Travis Kelce’s Family & Girlfriend Taylor Swift Arrived in Buffalo for the Chiefs-Bills Showdown



Making the environment at Highmark Stadium more welcoming for Kelce, knowing his entire family, and girlfriend Taylor Swift, are there cheering him on. Parents Donna and Ed Kelce are in Orchard Park, along with brother Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie.

Kelce’s crew caused quite a stir as they made their way into Highmark Stadium. Hopefully, the famous family brings the Chiefs good luck!