Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Reacts to $500,000 Offer to Play for Cleveland Browns

Tight end Travis Kelce has played for the Kansas City Chiefs his entire career. However, rapper Machine Gun Kelly believes it’s time for the four-time All-Pro to take his talents elsewhere.

During the November 29 episode of Kelce’s New Heights” podcast, Kelly personally offered the tight end $500,000 cash to join his hometown team, the Cleveland Browns. The incentives didn’t stop there.

“I would be remiss, due to the nature of our friendship and just as a Clevelander, if I did not insert this question personally,” the singer said while calling into the show.

“I will give you $500,000 cash upon arrival just for shopping or whatever you want, as well as matching that same amount as a donation to both of our high schools, both Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights, as well as everyday breakfast and coffee delivery from my restaurant if you would just come home and put on these colors right here.”

MGK says he’ll give Travis Kelce $500,000 to come home and play for the Browns 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LaNKcc1FmD — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 29, 2023

Kelly, who owns 27 Club Coffee Shop in Cleveland, flashed his orange and brown merch. The “Bloody Valentine” artist knew he was pulling at Kelce’s emotional heartstrings. Before Kansas City selected Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft, “You know that was the original dream, dog,” the Cincinnati alum said of playing for the Browns.

“I’ll tell you what, man. That is an intriguing offer,” Kelce continued. “It is an intriguing offer because you know how much we love the east side of Cleveland, the Heights, Shaker Heights, Cleveland Heights, you already know brother.”

But the franchise star isn’t leaving the Chiefs, where he’s won two Super Bowl rings. “I’m not gonna lie — situation’s really good in Kansas City.”

Travis Kelce Signed a Four-Year $57.25 Contract Extension With the Chiefs in 2020

Kelly tried to sweeten the deal by offering to “make beats in the locker room every day” and to “set up a studio in the closet” if it would get Kelce to “come home.” However, MGK would need to seriously up the ante to get Kelce to switch teams.

Kelce signed a four-year, $57.25 million extension with the Chiefs in 2020, which included $22.75 in guaranteed money. The veteran understands he could demand a much higher paycheck, but he’s content with his status in Kansas City.

“My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am,” Kelce told Vanity Fair in an interview published in June. “Any time I talk about wanting more money, they’re just like, ‘Why don’t you go to the Chiefs and ask them?’”

Based on Kelce’s comments, there isn’t a number that would make him leave Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ side.

“When I saw Tyreek [Hill] go and get $30 [million] a year, in the back of my head, I was like, man, that’s two to three times what I’m making right now,” Kelce said. “I’m like, the free market looks like fun until you go somewhere and you don’t win. I love winning. I love the situation I’m in.”

“You see how much more money you could be making and, yeah, it hits you in the gut a little bit. It makes you think you’re being taken advantage of. I don’t know if I really pressed the gas if I would get what I’m quote-unquote worth. But I know I enjoy coming to that building every single day.”

Travis Kelce Commented on Taylor Swift’s Reaction to His Record-Breaking Game



During the Chiefs’ 31-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders 31-17, Kelce recorded six catches for 91 yards. He also became the first tight end in NFL history to break 11,000 career yards.

While Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, wasn’t at Allegiant Stadium for the game, she “liked” a post on the Chiefs’ Instagram page celebrating his record-breaking feat. Eagles center Jason Kelce asked his brother about her show of support on the podcast.

“Thanks, Tay. I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting,” he said.

Swift’s “Eras” tour is on break until February, and according to ET Online, she flew straight to Kansas City after performing her final show of the year.

Kansas City is 4-0 in games the “Cruel Summer” singer has attended. Next up, the Chiefs (8-3) will face the Green Bay Packers (5-6) at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football in Week 13. Perhaps, Swift will be there.