Travis Kelce Shouts Out Chiefs’ ‘Unsung Hero’ vs. Patriots

According to Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce, there was an unsung hero of the Week 15 victory over the New England Patriots. That player was running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

“He’s the unsung hero for today,” Kelce said of Edwards-Helaire after the win (per Sam McDowell of The KC Star). “That’s for damn sure.” And he wasn’t the only one praising ‘CEH.’

“He’s been an energy giver, which you need,” head coach Andy Reid replied when asked if the former first-round RB turned backup has been “down on himself” in recent seasons. “Smile on the face and he comes to work every day trying to get better, he doesn’t ever complain.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II also called Edwards-Helaire “one of the best dudes I’ve ever met.” He added that the entire running back room is “special” because they “believe in each other” and “want each other to succeed.”

Chiefs RB Room Steps Up With Isiah Pacheco Sidelined

Edwards-Helaire has fallen out of favor with the fanbase ever since Isiah Pacheco’s emergence — or potentially even before that for some. In Week 15, however, Jerick McKinnon and the former first rounder both had their moments.

Neither ball-carrier really did all that much on the ground, but each made plays when it counts. McKinnon had three catches for 19 yards and a touchdown, as well as a TD pass to Rashee Rice.

Edwards-Helaire had four receptions for 64 yards and a leaping highlight-reel touchdown of his own. He was second only to Rice in terms of receiving yardage, and also led KC in scrimmage yards with 101 overall.

“You throw the ball up, I promise I’m gonna come down with it no matter the situation,” CEH told reporters after noting that a recent incompletion with Mahomes left a “bitter taste” in his mouth.

“I knew once I was able to get my opportunity, showcase the things that I know I need to showcase, that’s just what it is,” the running back continued later. “I go out there and play my game, never batted an eye, knew at some point the opportunity was going to show up again. It’s just a matter of how you conquer that opportunity and take advantage of it.”

Throughout the Q&A, Edwards-Helaire also voiced that he’s going to write his own story based on his body of work and his play — no matter what the outside noise is saying.

Patriots Take Away Travis Kelce in Chiefs’ Week 15 Win

Speaking of Kelce, the 2023 blueprint for opposing defenses has been to take the tight end out of the game with extra attention from the secondary. The Patriots executed that plan better than most.

Despite falling 27-17 at home, New England held Kelce to just 28 receiving yards. He did have five catches, but there wasn’t much room for Mahomes’ favorite target to work once getting the football.

Expect this type of coverage to continue as the Chiefs head towards another playoff berth — leading to more opportunities for Rice, the rest of the WR corps and the running backs.

Like most of the top quarterbacks in the league, Mahomes is great at finding the open man. That “spread the ball around” mentality did wonders for Kansas City in 2022, but it hasn’t exactly worked that way this year due to key drops and miscues from various role players.

On December 17, the trio of Rice, Edwards-Helaire and McKinnon all filled that void, but the Chiefs will need others to do so in the coming weeks if defenses are able to take Kelce out of the game. Who knows, maybe this “unsung hero” honor can become a week-to-week thing.