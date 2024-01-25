Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Aids 25,000 KC Children Ahead of AFC Championship: Report

Not only is Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce making an impact on the field during the 2024 NFL Playoffs, but he’s taking the time to make one off the field too.

According to a January 25 report from ESPN insider Adam Schefter: “Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce and Kodiak brand have come together to donate 25,000 meals to the children of Kansas City. Through Operation Breakthrough, an afterschool program for under-resourced youth, hundreds of families will receive hot breakfasts, via Kelce and Kodiak.”

It’s a kind gesture to the city of KC just a few days before Kelce and the Chiefs suit up for their sixth straight AFC Championship game. Of course, this time, they’ll do so on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.

‘Playoff Trav’ in Full Effect as Travis Kelce Explodes vs. Bills

It felt like everyone in Chiefs Kingdom was just waiting for that vintage Kelce performance during the second half of the 2023 season. In the end, the future Hall of Famer saved his best stuff for the playoffs — and the Buffalo Bills got the worst of it.

“Playoff Trav” was in full effect in Buffalo, as Kelce led all Chiefs pass-catchers with five receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns. And perhaps his best snag was the 29-yard catch and run below.

The KC offense has been just a little bit off for most of the season, causing some to worry about the Chiefs’ Super Bowl chances. But if Patrick Mahomes and Kelce are linking up like this against top defenses in the playoffs — all bets are off.

Kelce has 70-plus yards in both postseason outings this winter. Those are his first two 70-plus-yard games since Week 14 versus the Bills.

Chiefs & Bills Fans Come Together to Cheer Up Kicker Tyler Bass

Speaking of charitable efforts, Chiefs Kingdom and Bills Mafia joined forces on a good cause earlier this week.

According to John Wawrow of the Associated Press, “more than $260,000 in donations from around the nation have since poured in to suburban Buffalo’s Ten Lives Club cat rescue shelter” as of Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 24).

The connection? Bills kicker Tyler Bass — who pushed the game-tying field goal wide right during the Divisional Round — is involved with this particular cat rescue charity.

Bills and Chiefs fans came together to support a cat rescue charity involved with Tyler Bass 🫶 Bass deactivated his social accounts after the divisional playoff game. pic.twitter.com/EibI5xQjvq — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 24, 2024

After the crushing defeat, Bass deactivated his social media accounts (per Yahoo Sports). Now, he can take some solace in the fact that many fans see beyond the game of football.

“I hate that’s the kick he’s got to live with until next September,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said on January 23. “I would hope that fans or whoever, if someone’s giving him a hard time, would take in his career and how hard he works and how much his teammates and this organization believes in him. … There’s no wavering of support in this building.”

Bass “was first introduced to Ten Lives two years ago through a nonprofit organization called Show Your Soft Side, which recruits athletes and celebrities to advocate against animal cruelty,” according to AP News. “Ten Lives is a nonprofit no-kill cat shelter and was established about 24 years ago.”

It’s not the first time Chiefs and Bills fans have rallied to make an impact after a big game — and these efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.

Wawrow quoted shelter spokeswoman Kimberly LaRussa during his article. “We are just mind blown by this generosity,” she said. “Of course, we wish it was under better circumstances [for Bass]. We haven’t spoken to him. But I’m pretty certain that he’s seen what’s going on, and I hope it brings him a smile.”