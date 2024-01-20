Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s New Instagram Photo Sparks Taylor Swift Rumor

Just days before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional round, tight end Travis Kelce changed his Instagram profile picture.

Kelce switching his bio to feature a black and white photo may seem like nothing special, but fans of his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, beg to differ. Swifties couldn’t help but notice that several famous friends within her inner circle have changed their profile pic to be black and white.

While there’s no official release date for Reputation (Taylor’s Version), seeing so many black and white photos, reminiscent of the album’s cover, is causing a stir on social media.

Are you ready for it? 🖤🐍 pic.twitter.com/ImKKLvxZU3 — callum ⸆⸉ (@folkloreshi) January 20, 2024

Some fans pointed out that people like Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively already had black and white profile pictures. Other fans suggested that until Swift changes her photo to black and white, so many celebs doing so could simply be a trend.

However, Swifties believe the 12-time Grammy winner has dropped several Easter eggs that the new Reputation album is dropping soon. Between the sparkly green dress she wore to the Golden Globes, and the snake boots she wore out in New York City recently, fans hope these hints mean a release date is imminent.

While Kelce’s profile picture change could be coincidental, Swifties loved the idea that he’d jump on the rumored Easter egg bandwagon to support his girl.

Travis Kelce Is Focused on Defeating the Bills in the Playoffs

For the first time in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ career, Kansas City has a playoff game on the road. Playing at Highmark Stadium is different than other road games. Bills Mafia is one of the loudest, most dedicated fan bases in the entire league.

After nearly six feet of snow was dumped on Orchard Par on Friday, the massive line of fans that showed up to help shovel wrapped around the entrance.

Speaking to reporters on January 19, Kelce addressed the “hostile” environment at Highmark Stadium.

“It’s not easy to go anywhere and get a win in the NFL,” Kelce said. “But coach Reid does a great job of getting everything organized in that regard… It starts with team meetings, setting the tempo, how we’re going to attack them, and just the mind frame. The mindset we gotta have throughout the week to get some good work in.”

Kelce is also not stressed about the Bills Mafia crowd. Even if they start throwing snowballs onto the field, Kelce is pumped for the challenge.

“It’s a hostile environment. It’s Bills Mafia, man! That’s their home field advantage. I’m sure the guys love playing for that fan base. I grew up in Cleveland. We were throwing beer bottles at people… there’s no way to stop it. You just play in the conditions you’re playing.”

The Chiefs enter the AFC Divisional round as 2.5-point underdogs, mostly due to the fact the Bills have home field advantage. However, Kelce and Co. played better on the road this season. Kansas City went 6-2 on the road and 6-4 at home.

Will Taylor Swift Attend the Chiefs-Bills Showdown?

Taylor Swift swag surfing at the Chiefs game tonight. pic.twitter.com/kkH6dSQZpP — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 14, 2024



With her “Eras” tour still on break, Swift is expected to be in Buffalo for the Chiefs’ win-or-go-home matchup. The Chiefs-Bills showdown kicks off on Sunday, January 21, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Daily Mail photographed Swift in New York City on January 18, so she’s already on the right coast.

Both fan bases are wondering if she’ll link up with Hailee Steinfeld, Bills quarterback Josh Allen‘s girlfriend, at the game. While Swift was at Arrowhead when the Bills defeated the Chiefs 20-17 in Week 14, Steinfeld was not.

Hailee Steinfeld vs Taylor Swift on Sunday? ❄️😱 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/FAkadrtBkL — Buffalo Fanatics (@BfloFanatics) January 18, 2024

The Oscar-nominated actress appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood ” music video in 2014. “I mean, you get a call from Ms. Swift and you run to the phone,” Steinfeld reminisced to People of the experience back in May.

“It was the coolest to be a part of her music video with so many incredibly talented, empowering women… To be a part of Taylor’s world and her vision was an honor, truly. I’m literally chasing the dates of her Eras tour trying to figure out when I can make it.”

Back in 2016, Steinfeld told Seventeen magazine of her friendship with Swift, “I think people think we spend a lot more time together than we actually do! She’s amazing though.” While the two women likely won’t share the same suite at Highmark Stadium, as Swift will be cheering alongside the opposing team, perhaps Steinfeld will catch up with her after the game.