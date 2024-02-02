Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Sends Public Message to Kadarius Toney Ahead of Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs team leader Travis Kelce addressed the media on Friday (Feb. 2), as he typically has all season. Among the topics of discussion was wide receiver Kadarius Toney — who appeared to have a conference championship weekend filled with highs and lows.

“I just want him to know it’s always love in this building,” Kelce stated when asked about his message to the returning playmaker ahead of the Super Bowl.

“I know guys go through things both in this building and in their personal lives — he just had a baby girl, a beautiful baby girl, so shout-out to Kadarius for that one — but I think what’s real is what happens in this building and how we can channel that,” the future Hall of Famer went on. “And I just wanted to make sure he knew that we were all still behind him and ready to go get this Super Bowl.”

Travis Kelce Speaks for Chiefs Locker Room in Welcoming Back WR Kadarius Toney

After his viral outburst on Instagram live, some wondered whether or not Toney’s days of contributing as a member of the Chiefs were over. If Kelce speaks for the locker room, however — and he typically does — KC is willing to welcome back the shifty pass-catcher with open arms.

Kansas City has preached togetherness all season long. Struggling veterans like wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and right tackle Jawaan Taylor have been lifted up, rather than turned on, and that’s paid dividends in the long run as both offensive pieces have had an impact during the playoffs.

Will the same occur with Toney in the Super Bowl?

The former first-round talent had an impact punt return in last year’s championship final, as well as an easy touchdown reception from Patrick Mahomes. On February 1, he returned to practice and it’s now very possible that Toney will end up suiting up on February 11.

Kadarius Toney is among the Chiefs players on the field for the first practice of the week. pic.twitter.com/zWpSIrPA9n — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) February 1, 2024

Of course, Toney has not played in a game since December 17 — so it would be a bit of a risk to just throw him back out there in the Super Bowl. The oft injured wideout has dealt with nagging ailments for most of the year, and a hip issue kept him out down the stretch.

He carried that hip injury into the AFC Championship before a late scratch that was attributed to “personal reasons.” It just so happened that the Chiefs made this decision on Toney’s birthday, January 27, which was also the date that his daughter was born.

From there, he took to social media to voice his frustration, claiming that he was “not hurt” in an expletive-filled rant. Toney also alluded that the Chiefs have been listing him on the injury report for phantom reasons, a notion that head coach Andy Reid refuted on January 29.

Travis Kelce’s Advice to Younger Chiefs Ahead of Super Bowl

Kelce was also asked what advice he might have for younger Chiefs and newcomers playing in their first ever Super Bowl.

“At the end of the day, no matter how much hype, no matter how many cameras, no matter how many lights are out on the field… it’s still the game of football that you know how to play and you’re one of the best in the world at doing it,” Kelce voiced toward his teammates.

“Believe that, feel that confidence, and just try not to make the moments bigger than what they are,” he continued, adding that they can “lean on their brothers” if they start to feel a little nervous.

“We’ll find a way to get through this thing,” the veteran leader concluded.