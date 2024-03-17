Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Reacts to Kylie’s Kelce’s Devastating Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was right by big brother Jason Kelce‘s side when he announced his retirement from the NFL. Less than two weeks later, Kelce offered support to his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce.

On March 15, Kylie revealed that her beloved dog, Winnie, had died. The 31-year-old mother of three shared the loss in an emotional post on Instagram. Kylie noted in her tribute that she “lost part of her soul.”

Kylie wrote, “When I was in high school I had a folder on my desktop labeled ‘Gods gift to earth.’ It was images of Irish Wolfhounds that I had collected from Google. I had fallen in love with the breed when I was a young and never let my fascination with them fade. It all lead me to Winnie and holy s*** did she live up to the hype. She was everything I had hoped for in a wolfie and more.

“I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace. I love you, Winn. You will always be my first born child.”

Kelce commented on the post, “🥺🥺 You have Winn an amazing life Ky!!” According to TMZ, Winnie served as a flower girl at Jason and Kylie’s wedding in 2018.

The 34-year-old tight end even mentioned Winnie while discussing the animals he saw at the Sydney Zoo with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on the brothers’ “New Heights” podcast. Even Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, left a comment. “Winnie girl. What a sweet life she lived. ❤,” she wrote.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie Hunt commented, “🥺🙏🏼.”

Travis Kelce Appreciated Kylie’s Support at the Super Bowl, Even Though She Refuses to Wear Chiefs Gear

Kylie never wearing Chiefs gear is a level of commitment to Go Birds we all should aspire to pic.twitter.com/ZA8PXQUSFO — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) February 11, 2024



While the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t make it to the Super Bowl this past year, Kylie and Jason traveled to Las Vegas to watch the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers.

Kylie and Jason also attended the Chiefs’ victory over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round and Kansas City’s win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game. Fans couldn’t help but notice that Kylie refused to wear Chiefs gear. And she stands by that decision. In the “Kelce” documentary, Kelce explained that she’s simply a born and bred Eagles fan.

“If Jason ever went and played for another team, I would wear ‘Kelce.’ I would not wear another team’s stuff.”

It's no surprise that Kylie Kelce wasn't wearing Chiefs gear at the Super Bowl 😂 📺: KELCE on @primevideo pic.twitter.com/FmF1aIY8iA — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 20, 2024

Kelce, of course, understands. After the Super Bowl, the brothers discussed her decision on “New Heights.”

Jason said, “I have tried [saying], ‘Kylie, we have family in the game, it’s okay to cheer on that team. They’re not playing the Eagles. You realize this isn’t against the Eagles right?’ She just refuses.”

Travis replied, “I respect it Ky. I appreciate you even wearing red. You could have worn something neutral and just showed your support. You showing up was enough for me, so I appreciate it… I’m on her team.”

Kylie Kelce Has Gotten to Know Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend, Taylor Swift

During the Chiefs-Bills matchup, Kylie’s husband stole the show with his shirtless celebration. “I’m not gonna lie, I gave Kylie a heads up,” Jason recalled “New Heights” afterward.

“The moment we got into the suite, I said — ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of that suite.’ And she said — ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’

“[Kylie] was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor. “I was like — ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at the bar. This is part of the charm, this is part of the Jason Kelce charm.”

Travis responded, ” “Well, Tay said she absolutely loved you, so anyway.” Kylie and Swift also celebrated together when the Chiefs defeated the Ravens and punched their ticket to the big game.

At the Super Bowl, Jason and Kylie cheered alongside his parents, Donna and Ed, Swift, and the singer’s friends. Kylie and Jason’s three daughters, Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 2, and Bennett, 1, did not attend. While all three girls love “Uncle Trav,” Las Vegas is a little much.

“They will be at home,” Kylie told People. “We think they’ll be much, much happier to see Uncle Trav on the TV because it’ll be easier to see him and they can cheer him on that way. The goal of the day is to just cheer on the Chiefs and make sure that we cheer hard enough that Uncle Trav can feel the energy and he can put that right onto the field.”