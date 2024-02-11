Chiefs Players ‘Moved to Tears’ Over Travis Kelce’s Pregame Speech: Report

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and defensive tackle Chris Jones address the team while at the hotel on the eve of the 2024 Super Bowl, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

“All were great,” Breer wrote on February 11 of the players’ messages.

But one of the speeches stuck out from the rest.

Per Breer, Kelce’s speech was described as “unbelievable” and “powerful” according to “people in the room,” to the point where “some teammates were moved to tears.”

This comes after a week of practice in which ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said Mahomes looked “even more dialed in than usual this week.”

Despite the even-keeled attitude Mahomes, Kelce, and Jones displayed during the week leading up to the Super Bowl, they all understand the magnitude of the game.

Along with the Super Bowl potentially being the last time those three players play together, Mahomes, Kelce, and Jones know this win would label the Chiefs as a dynasty, which would be the first dynasty since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots established one two decades ago.

Simply put — Breer’s report shows that Kansas City’s veterans are dialed in and know what’s at stake ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

Chiefs Make Key Moves Ahead of Super Bowl

On Saturday, February 10, the Chiefs activated running back Jerick McKinnon from injured reserve (IR), placed starting left guard Joe Thuney on IR, and activated practice squad defensive tackle Mike Pennel via a standard elevation.

Reid said on February 6 that McKinnon, who had his practice window opened on Sunday, February 4, had a “slim” chance of playing in the Super Bowl.

McKinnon’s activation from IR doesn’t guarantee that he will play against the 49ers. But it does put him one step closer to being active for the game.

Thuney suffered a pectoral injury during the AFC Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills and missed the AFC Championship as a result. Reid had also called Thuney a “long shot” to play in the Super Bowl when asked on February 6. Kansas City’s All-Pro guard landing on IR on gamely ensures that he will not be playing in the big game.

Pennel has played in every playoff game after only being active for three regular season games. He has seen an uptick in snaps since fellow defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi suffered an injury during the AFC Wild Card Round and missed the AFC Divisional Round before landing on IR on January 26.

Kadarius Toney Not Expected to Play: Report

Among the players who aren’t expected to play in the Super Bowl is Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Toney has not played in a game since suffering the hip injury in Week 15 vs. the New England Patriots. That same injury paired with some off-the-field drama put into question his status for the Super Bowl.

In 13 games played during the regular season, Toney caught 27 of 38 targets for 169 yards and 1 touchdown, and he had 11 rushing attempts for 31 yards.

The 2024 Super Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11 at 5:30 p.m. Central time and will be available to watch on CBS.

According to Heavy’s AI-powered projections model, the Chiefs (+5) have a 34% chance of defeating the 49ers.