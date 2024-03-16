Travis Kelce Reacts to Losing ‘One of Favorite Teammates Of All Time’

The Kansas City Chiefs are fine-tuning their roster to make a legit run at a Super Bowl three-peat. While Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is traveling the world with girlfriend Taylor Swift this offseason, he’s staying up to date on the latest changes.

On March 11, news broke that Nick Allegretti was leaving to sign with the Washington Commanders in free agency. After four years in Kansas City, Allegretti signed a three-year, $16 million contract with Washington.

During the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce lamented Allegretti’s exit. “You can’t have everything go your way all the time. The Chiefs lost one of my favorite f****** teammates of all time,” Kelce said.

“The guy who tears his UCL and plays the rest of the Super Bowl, screaming at the sideline to get him an elbow brace.”

A few days after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero revealed Allegretti “played all 79 snaps despite suffering a torn UCL in his elbow in the second quarter.” An MRI revealed a full tear.

Kelce wished his fellow three-time Super Bowl champ nothing but the best. “He’s going to team back up with another one of my favorite teammates of all time, Andrew Wylie. I love those dudes, man. I couldn’t be happier for Nicky. Such an awesome dude in the building and one of the most accountable guys both on and off the field.

“It was a fun last hoorah if you’re not with us next year, Nicky,” Kelce said of their celebration in Las Vegas. “I love you, brother, and I wish you the best of luck, dude.”

Travis Kelce Gushed Over Nick Allegretti’s Performance After the AFC Championship Game

This wasn’t the first time Kelce gave Allegretti a shout-out. After Allegretti filled in Pro Bowler Joe Thuney, who suffered a pectoral injury in the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens, Kelce gave him his flowers.

“Huge shoes to fill and stepped up like a champion and propelled us and got us another AFC Championship and punched our ticket into the Super Bowl yet again,” Kelce said on his podcast.

“Nick has been year in, year out, Mr. Reliable. Every single time he gets that opportunity to go in there. To play as good as he did and as big as he did in that moment, in that game, we couldn’t have done it without you, brother.”

During the Chiefs 17-10 win over the Ravens, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked just twice.

Nick Allegretti Was Upfront About Wanting to Be a Starter



After agreeing to terms with Washington, the former seventh-round pick from the 2019 NFL draft sent a message to Chiefs Kingdom.

Allegretti posted on X and on Instagram, “Kansas City! From the bottom of my heart, Thank You! “You will always be a second home to my family and I. For the rest of my life you will be the place I became a Husband, the place I became a Father, and the place I became a 3x SB Champ! Love you KC!”

Kelce commented, “Love ya brotha! The memories will last forever dawg!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻”

The Illinois alum was open about his goals this offseason. Speaking to “Good Morning Football” on March 1, “It’ll be interesting,” the 27-year-old said of free agency.

“It’ll be a tough couple of weeks trying to make that decision because obviously, I love Kansas City, but I’m definitely looking for a place to go start. Make my name as a full-time starter… That’s the opportunity that I’m looking for, I want to go to an organization and have an impact as a player, but have an impact in that locker room as a leader.”