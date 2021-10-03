Travis Kelce Roasted for Blue’s Clues Look-a-Like Pregame Outfit

Many professional athletes like to sport flashy attire prior to their games in order to make a statement of some sort, whether it be fame, fortune, a cultural message, etc. For other outfits worn, the statement being portrayed may not be as serious, and instead could have more of a playful vibe to it. That latter was the case for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s outfit prior to the team’s Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Chiefs’ official website and Twitter page shared photos of players arriving at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 3. One of the photos is of Kelce, who is sporting a collared long-sleeve shirt with blue stripes, along with tan corduroys and black-rimmed glasses.
While it is still unknown what look Kelce was going for — although it seems intentional — Twitter made the decision for the All-Pro tight end, stating he looks like the newest host of the Nickelodeon show “Blue’s Clues”.
Twitter Roasts Travis Kelce
When Twitter started drawing the comparisons, it was hard not to chuckle at them.
“This ain’t the energy we need right now bruh @tkelce, you givin blues clues vibes homie,” wrote @TankASavage.
“Telling my kids this is Steve from Blue’s Clues,” wrote Aly Trost.
“@tkelce just got a letter,” wrote @_missgeeway.
“I did not know Travis Kelce was going to be the new host of Blue’s Clues,” @ChrisPyleisOK wrote.
Travis Kelce on Playing His Brother, Jason in Week 4
Kansas City’s game against the Eagles has a special meaning for Kelce. That’s because he gets to play against his brother, Jason, who is the starting center for Philadelphia.
Kelce spoke during his press conference ahead of Kansas City’s Week 4 game about what he remembered of the last time the defending AFC champions played the Eagles on September 17, 2017.
“Just winning and having all the family and friends at Arrowhead that came out to see the game,” Kelce said. “We had a few coming from Cleveland that day, and just a lot of family and friends. It was a fun experience to leave out of there with a win. I’m not sure if Jason felt the same way, but it was definitely cool.”
Kelce also spoke about watching his brother win a Super Bowl against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
“I mean, I was in the stands crying when he won his,” he reminisced. “It was an unbelievable game between him and the Patriots—back and forth, a lot of emotion, a lot of scoring, which is fun to watch. I remember being in the stands and just being happy for him to get to the mountain top, being a walk-on linebacker at the University of Cincinnati and finding his way into All-Pro and just the stardom that he’s had in his career. It’s been cool to see him become who he is, and people get attracted to that because he’s a fun guy to be around.”
