Travis Kelce Roasted for Blue’s Clues Look-a-Like Pregame Outfit

Many professional athletes like to sport flashy attire prior to their games in order to make a statement of some sort, whether it be fame, fortune, a cultural message, etc. For other outfits worn, the statement being portrayed may not be as serious, and instead could have more of a playful vibe to it. That latter was the case for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s outfit prior to the team’s Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs’ official website and Twitter page shared photos of players arriving at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 3. One of the photos is of Kelce, who is sporting a collared long-sleeve shirt with blue stripes, along with tan corduroys and black-rimmed glasses.

In bird territory 🦅 pic.twitter.com/qd8e32pc5d — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 3, 2021

While it is still unknown what look Kelce was going for — although it seems intentional — Twitter made the decision for the All-Pro tight end, stating he looks like the newest host of the Nickelodeon show “Blue’s Clues”.

Twitter Roasts Travis Kelce

When Twitter started drawing the comparisons, it was hard not to chuckle at them.

“This ain’t the energy we need right now bruh @tkelce, you givin blues clues vibes homie,” wrote @TankASavage.